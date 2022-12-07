Parents forced to book creche places before birth as Labour calls for intervention

Parents are being told to reserve childcare places long before their babies are even born due to severe shortages, the Dáil has heard.

Calling for a "Donogh O'Malley moment" for pre-school education and childcare, Labour leader Ivana Bacik highlighted the frustration of parents who cannot access early years places.

"We do need to see urgent State intervention to address this problem. What is lacking is a real acknowledgement at the centre of Government of the lack of provision of childcare for children and the lack of provision there for parents who are relying on childcare providers, and indeed, the lack of supports for providers themselves who were closing," Ms Bacik told the Dáil, adding smaller providers are being "squeezed out".

"Notwithstanding improvements in pay for professionals, we're still seeing a really problematic and flawed system for parents who are now being told that they should reserve their child's place in the very early stages of pregnancy before the child has even been born, and even then, they cannot be sure of getting a place at a childcare facility."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin acknowledged that historically, Ireland has been "slow" in supporting the early years sector.

He confirmed Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman had asked that his department carry out an independent review of the financial viability of small sessional services early next year.

However, he said the Government had substantially increased funding and supports for creches and other childcare providers.

Ms Bacik responded by calling for a "visionary approach" to childcare.

"We need to see a vision set out for the provision of early years education here in Ireland, a vision akin to that of the Fianna Fáil minister Donogh O'Malley 50 years ago when he introduced free secondary education for all children, a ground-breaking vision which has really changed Irish society so much in the intervening half century," she said.

Mr Martin agreed there must be "universal access" to early years education, adding these are the most important years in a child's development.