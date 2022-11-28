Willie O'Dea says 'no need' to arm gardaí after Varadkar refuses to rule it out

Former justice minister Willie O'Dea says he does not agree with the idea of arming rank and file gardaí.

The issue is in the spotlight after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said in an interview that hypothetically he would not be against the move, if the Garda Commissioner and Justice Minister advised him it was necessary.

Mr Varadkar's coalition partners were quick to distance themselves from his comment.

Mr O'Dea, a Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick City, told the Irish Examiner he does not think such a move would be necessary at present. He said while gardaí should be better protected when undertaking their roles, this does not mean arming every member of the force.

'Guns increase violence'

"This country takes great pride in having an unarmed police force and I don't think that would change. I wouldn't support handing out guns to gardaí because international evidence shows us that guns increase the level of violence. In fact, many states in the US are having a debate on whether their police forces should be armed.

"We haven't reached the stage where we need to (arm all gardaí)."

Mr Varadkar was speaking in the wake of what he called "appalling scenes" in Ballyfermot in Dublin, where two gardaí were assaulted. Asked if he thought the State needs an armed force, the soon-to-be Taoiseach said he would say “yes” and not block a move to arm Gardaí if asked to do so by Commissioner Drew Harris.

However, Mr O'Dea said that the proliferation of firearms "is the last thing we need". He said it was "futile" to be debating the future advice by Garda Commissioners or Justice Ministers.

In the interview with the Irish Mail on Sunday, Mr Varadkar criticised what he called the “really appalling” scenes in Ballyfermot where two gardaí were seriously assaulted.