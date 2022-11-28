Willie O'Dea says 'no need' to arm gardaí after Varadkar refuses to rule it out

Willie O'Dea says 'no need' to arm gardaí after Varadkar refuses to rule it out

Willie O'Dea: 'I wouldn't support handing out guns to gardaí.'

Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 18:15
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Former justice minister Willie O'Dea says he does not agree with the idea of arming rank and file gardaí.

The issue is in the spotlight after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said in an interview that hypothetically he would not be against the move, if the Garda Commissioner and Justice Minister advised him it was necessary.

Mr Varadkar's coalition partners were quick to distance themselves from his comment. 

Mr O'Dea, a Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick City, told the Irish Examiner  he does not think such a move would be necessary at present. He said while gardaí should be better protected when undertaking their roles, this does not mean arming every member of the force.

'Guns increase violence'

"This country takes great pride in having an unarmed police force and I don't think that would change. I wouldn't support handing out guns to gardaí because international evidence shows us that guns increase the level of violence. In fact, many states in the US are having a debate on whether their police forces should be armed.

"We haven't reached the stage where we need to (arm all gardaí)."

Mr Varadkar was speaking in the wake of what he called "appalling scenes" in Ballyfermot in Dublin, where two gardaí were assaulted. Asked if he thought the State needs an armed force, the soon-to-be Taoiseach said he would say “yes” and not block a move to arm Gardaí if asked to do so by Commissioner Drew Harris. 

However, Mr O'Dea said that the proliferation of firearms "is the last thing we need". He said it was "futile" to be debating the future advice by Garda Commissioners or Justice Ministers.

In the interview with the Irish Mail on Sunday, Mr Varadkar criticised what he called the “really appalling” scenes in Ballyfermot where two gardaí were seriously assaulted.

Read More

O'Gorman rules out closing East Wall facility for emergency accommodation

More in this section

Greens to bring plans to Cabinet to add 12,000 homes to housing market Greens to bring plans to Cabinet to add 12,000 homes to housing market
CC EAMON RYAN Eamon Ryan: By 2025, Ireland will generate enough solar electricity to power the country
Heather Humphreys assigned justice role as Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave Heather Humphreys assigned justice role as Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave
GardaiCrimePlace: LimerickPlace: BallyfermotPerson: Willie O'DeaPerson: Leo VaradkarPerson: Drew Harris
<p>Ahead of December's Cabinet reshuffle, party leaders are set to consider Roderic O'Gorman's workload as Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews</p>

Cabinet to discuss reducing workload of Equalities Minister Roderic O'Gorman

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s