Leas-Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly writes to MacSharry over 'unfair attack'

The Leas-Ceann Comhairle has written to Marc MacSharry over his "unjustifiable and unfair attack" on her in the Dáil.

The Dáil was suspended last week after what was described as an outburst by Mr MacSharry, during which he accused Catherine Connolly of discriminating against him when chairing debates.

Speaking ahead of Leaders' Questions, Ms Connolly confirmed to the Dáil she had contacted the Sligo TD "in relation to his unjustifiable and unfair attack on my integrity as chair at the end of questions on promised legislation last Wednesday".

Citing the fact Mr MacSharry had alleged she was discriminatory in her treatment not only of him, but also other members, she said: "I am particularly conscious that on the day I was elected, I declared solemnly that I would be fair and just.

"When I ruled that Deputy MacSharry was out of order and that he should resume his seat, he refused to do so, thereby forcing me to suspend the sitting."

Leas-Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly. Picture: Collins Photos

She reminded TDs present it was "disorderly" to refuse to comply with the ruling of the chair.

"Also, the integrity of the chair is impugned by any inference that the chair is not fair and impartial in the treatment of members. Accordingly, for the information of members, correspondence has been sent to Deputy MacSharry to this effect," Ms Connolly told the Dáil.

Exchanges

During the initial exchanges, Mr MacSharry said Ms Connolly had consistently put him into the last three speakers, which meant he was "lucky to get 30 seconds" of speaking times, "while others enjoy the benefit of celebrating the local sausage manufacturers and the prizes they win for a minute and 10 seconds”.

Told to resume his seat, Mr MacSharry, who recently left the Fianna Fáil party, said: “I haven’t the slightest intention of doing so, unless you show a little bit less discrimination and positively discriminate for people who are actually independent, rather than those like yourself who join and form de facto parties and get to speak three or four times a day.”

Independent TD Thomas Pringle has since written to the Oireachtas business committee to complain about the comments made by Mr MacSharry, describing the remarks as a “verbal attack” on Ms Connolly.

The complaint sent to the committee last week said: “It was an attack on a woman as well that was calculated I believe to have the most effect at that time.

“Not only did he attack the Leas but he also attacked all independent members of the house in his language and I believe that is not on.

“While I have no problem with a member addressing what they may see as an issue in the house, the personalised nature of the comments was uncalled for and should be addressed.”

It is understood Mr Pringle gave an account of what was in his letter to the business committee on Thursday.

The matter was then referred to the committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.