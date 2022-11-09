Marc MacSharry clashes with Leas Ceann Comhairle over speaking time

The now-independent TD took umbrage with the time he was afforded in contrast with the larger political groupings in the Dáil
Marc MacSharry: 'You have consistently put me into the last three [speakers] where I’m lucky to get 30 seconds while others enjoy the benefit of celebrating the local sausage manufacturers," he told Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 14:01
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said he is disappointed Marc MacSharry has resigned from Fianna Fáil despite being critical of the Sligo TDs initial readmittance to the party.

Mr MacSharry resigned from Fianna Fáil last week, citing the Taoiseach’s alleged failure to properly investigate a complaint made against him by a party councillor.

The Taoiseach has rejected the assertions made by Mr MacSharry.

When it was initially proposed that Mr MacSharry be readmitted to the parliamentary party last month, Mr McConalogue hit out at the proposal and said previous comments made by Mr MacSharry were not in line with party ethics, according to Fianna Fáil sources.

When asked about this, Mr McConalogue said he was surprised Mr MacSharry resigned from Fianna Fáil and he would have preferred that he would have continued to remain in the party working “constructively” together.

He told reporters “but that’s not the way it worked out,” and he would have “much preferred to see Marc working with all of us.” 

However, when put to him that he was vocal on Mr MacSharry’s return his engagement with party colleagues, Mr McConalogue said it was his “absolute preference to have seen Marc continuing in the party”. 

He said the Taoiseach made it clear and was open about Mr MacSharry’s return to the parliamentary party.

In the Dáil on Wednesday, the now-independent TD took issue with the amount of speaking time he has in the Dáil and argued the matter with Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly.

Mr MacSharry accused Ms Connolly of “consistently” slotting him in as one of the last three speakers, where he said he is lucky to get 30 seconds to contribute.

Despite repeated calls from the Leas Ceann Comhairle, Mr MacSharry refused to adhere to the Dáil rules and said he did not have the slightest intention to sit down “until you show a little bit less discrimination rather than those like yourself who join and form de facto parties and get to speak three or four times every day”. 

He said: “You have consistently put me into the last three [speakers] where I’m lucky to get 30 seconds while others enjoy the benefit of celebrating the local sausage manufacturers.” 

Mr MacSharry’s microphone was switched off and the Dáil suspended at the same time TDs broke for lunch.

Ciara Phelan: Marc MacSharry’s departure from Fianna Fáil leaves a sour note in the party

Person: Marc MacSharryPerson: Charlie McConaloguePerson: Catherine ConnollyOrganisation: Fianna Fáil
