€5m pilot mental health counselling service to be launched in primary schools 

A €5m pilot mental health counselling service is to be launched in primary schools around the country.

The programme, due to begin in September 2023, will include primary-based arts and therapies which can provide for the social and emotional wellbeing of children.

Early intervention has been identified as the difference between a problem escalating into a crisis.

Emotional counsellors and therapists will be on-site in primary schools.

Education Minister Norma Foley launched this new programme with the help of the Irish Association of Creative Arts and Therapists (IACAT) and other education groups.

The pilot programme is being explored because “mental health is an educational issue,” according to IACAT chair Angie O’Brien.

There have already been calls for the programme to be extended to secondary schools.

“This is hugely progressive development to provide one-to-one specialist, emotional counsellors and therapists, on-site in primary schools as a national pilot," said Dublin City University professor of psychology of education, Paul Downers.

"This is long overdue and consistent with international best practices.

“There is no logical reason why this would not be extended to secondary schools,” he said.

Therapeutic approaches

Expressive, non-verbal and sensory-based therapeutic approaches offered by creative arts therapists are developmentally appropriate, child-focused, and effective ways to address the mental health needs of children in primary schools, he added.

Ms Foley said she will consult with educational groups, schools, and unions as well as other professionals to ensure the best outcome for this programme before it begins in 2023.

She has also said she would explore various models before deciding on the nature of the pilot programme.

Welcoming the announcement, the IACAT said: “We have been advocating for such a programme for years and are delighted that Minister Foley has allocated the funding for a pilot scheme.”

The statement added that it is their belief that “mental health is an educational issue".

In the run-up to last September’s budget, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) requested funding for specialist counselling and therapeutic supports for pupils who are struggling at primary level.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said early intervention was vital to help prevent mental health issues having a serious long-term impact on the wellbeing of the next generation.