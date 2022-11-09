Micheál Martin to stand down as Taoiseach on December 17

The rotation of the role of Taoiseach from Mr Martin to Leo Varadkar had been due to take place on December 15
Micheál Martin will stand down as Taoiseach on December 17, when Leo Varadkar will take up the role again. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 21:26
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Micheál Martin will stand down as Taoiseach on Saturday, December 17 after the Government agreed to delay the handover of the Taoiseach's office by two days.

However, that is the same date as the final European Council meeting of this year in Brussels. Both men are required to be in Ireland on December 15 to resign their positions to allow the planned rotation to happen.

Mr Martin is due to offer his resignation to President Michael D Higgins on that date and the Dáil would need to hold a vote to elect Mr Varadkar as Taoiseach. He would then travel to Phoenix Park to receive his seal of office from President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Martin will now attend the Brussels meeting as Taoiseach and the handover will take place with a Saturday sitting, allowing the Dáil go into recess as planned in the week leading up to Christmas.

