Paschal Donohoe to be nominated for second term as Eurogroup president

If he is successful, he will serve from the Public Expenditure brief currently occupied by Michael McGrath.
Paschal Donohoe to be nominated for second term as Eurogroup president

The issue has caused some controversy in government circles with some suggesting that Mr Donohoe should remain in Finance in order to keep the chair of the powerful group of European ministers. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 18:53
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Government will nominate Minister Paschal Donohoe for a second term as President of the Eurogroup, but he will serve in the role as Minister for Public Expenditure, not Finane.

The issue has caused some controversy in government circles with some suggesting that Mr Donohoe should remain in Finance in order to keep the chair of the powerful group of European ministers.

However, Fianna Fáil TDs bristled at that idea, with that party due to take the Finance portfolio when the government rotates in December.

The compromise will see Mr Donohoe nominated for a second term.

If he is successful, he will serve from the Public Expenditure brief currently occupied by Michael McGrath.

The Finance Minister, likely to be Mr McGrath, will represent Ireland.

The proposal is not without precedent. Jean Claude Juncker chaired the group while Luxembourg sent its Finance Minister to represent it.

A government statement this evening said: "The Irish Minister for Finance, will represent Ireland, and will attend Eurogroup and ECOFIN.

"If he is re-elected, Minister Donohoe will carry out his duties as President of the Eurogroup, as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

"The process for election will be announced at the Eurogroup meeting on Monday (November 7th), and will be managed by the Council Secretariat."

Read More

Chained to the cause: Cork climate activist Orla Murphy on what motivates her

More in this section

Northern Ireland Assembly election 2022 Reform of Stormont institutions ‘urgently needed’
Department of Justice reform proposals Government to exceed target on domestic violence refuge spaces, claims Justice Minister
Stormont Assembly ‘Classic Tory chaos’ claim after no December Stormont election announcement 
fianna failFine Gael
<p>Speaking at a Shared Island Initiative event on gender-based violence, Helen McEntee said: “I think it gives us an opportunity to really focus on trying to find an overall solution and to get the executive up and running. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins </p>

McEntee welcomes decision ruling out pre-Christmas election in Northern Ireland

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s