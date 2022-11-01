Taoiseach: Change of 'mindset' needed to ensure Ireland can shelter Ukrainian refugees

A change of “mindset” on how we build houses is needed to ensure that Ukrainian refugees coming to this county can be accommodated, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin said while there had been no issues with capacity for housing Ukrainians last weekend, he admitted that this week will “remain challenging”.

Mr Martin strongly rebuked Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald for her choice of words in the Dáil last week on the refugee issue and said that councillors from his party and others who have objected to building homes in their areas should remember the twin “emergencies” of the war in Ukraine and housing.

Mr Martin said he believes “the vast majority of people” are supportive of the Government’s actions around the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and it was “easy to lose sight” of that when people object to parts of Government policy.

“The individual comment gets far more profile than the silent majority in respect of support for people fleeing the war in Ukraine," Mr Martin said.

Speaking at the opening of a social housing development in Mulhuddart, west Dublin, on Tuesday, Mr Martin said: “Any site that’s chosen for rapid-build housing is a site that’s already zoned for housing. And in my view, generally speaking, given the housing crisis that we have — all of our mindsets have to change around the need to get more houses built. And as a society I do think there has to be consultation, planning and so on.

But this is an emergency we are in — in terms of the war and also in terms of housing.

"I think balancing perspectives is required in all debate, and in respect of all developments, and we do have to listen if there’s a particular wrong choice made in a given locality,” he said, adding: “that has to be acknowledged if that is the case in a given location”.

Asked about rising homelessness figures, the Taoiseach said the Government has put in place an eviction ban which “will help” but that “the answer is more supply”. He said the Government needed to fight homelessness “on all fronts”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien chat with Dudaeva Ekaterina at the community centre during the official opening of a new Clúid Housing development of 65 social houses in Ladyswell, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rolling News

The Taoiseach also reiterated his belief that the institutions in the North should be looked at after the Assembly is re-established.

He said he had no insight as to when the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris might call an election in the North, but said that the Assembly in five years’ time would need to take account of the “plurality” of Northern Irish outlooks. He said the “growing centre ground” was being ignored.

“I think there’s a legitimate basis for a discussion between the political parties and the two Governments for an Assembly election in five years’ time as to whether the mechanisms and the framework that was designed 25 years ago should be recalibrated.

“I don’t think it’s satisfactory that parties like Alliance that had a significant breakthrough are essentially excluded.

“I don’t think that can stand up too much longer.”

The Taoiseach said that the starting point in the North needs to be the “vindication” of May’s elections.

The Taoiseach said he has yet to be briefed on alleged loyalist threats to Irish politicians but called on those involved to stop.

“We’ve all seen and witnessed in our lives the appalling impact that violence has had on people on this island. And I would say to those involved to stop to desist from those kinds of threats."