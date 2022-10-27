Counties with significant influx of Ukrainian refugees to get financial help 

Counties that have experienced a significant influx of Ukrainian refugees are set to get financial help from the Government due to the additional pressure placed on services.

Both Tanáiste Leo Varadkar and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath have said allocations will be made to a number of areas and local communities where a large number of refugees have been accommodated.

It comes as the Irish Examiner reported on Thursday that hotels in Dublin, Cork and Kerry alone are providing 11,565 beds to Ukrainians, according to figures from the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS).

Donegal is providing close to 4,000 hotel beds to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Last night, Mr Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting that he wanted to see the establishment of a multi-million euro community fund for areas which have welcomed a lot of refugees to improve public facilities such as schools and transport.

It has emerged that Mr McGrath is working with Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys on what funding can be provided to a number of counties across the country.

Mr Varadkar said: “I think recognition of the fact that so many Irish communities have welcomed so many Ukrainians into their communities, that there should be some community aid for that.

“It might be improvements in school, it might be improvements in public transport, it might be improvements to community services, and it does already exist but I think as this crisis is going to continue, and as it becomes prolonged that we need to scale that up."

Mr McGrath said there is provision within the budgetary framework for Ukraine related expenditure and he is working closely with Ms Humphreys in relation to “what we can do to assist communities.”

He added: “So you know, resources are under pressure in those communities and that is incumbent on us to support them and that's what we'll be doing.

“And so there is a willingness across governments to do more to support those communities.”

The Irish Examiner reported on Thursday that there is growing concern within Government about the policy of housing tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in hotels and how that will impact tourism and the hospitality sector early next year.

Mr Varadkar confirmed this morning that “the war in Ukraine is going to have a negative impact on tourism.” He said “you would think it’s likely that next spring and summer won’t be as good for the tourism sector as maybe we all thought it would be.”