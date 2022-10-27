Counties with significant influx of Ukrainian refugees to get financial help 

Both Tanáiste Leo Varadkar and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath have said allocations will be made to a number of areas and local communities where a large number of refugees have been accommodated.
Counties with significant influx of Ukrainian refugees to get financial help 

Leo Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting that he wanted to see the establishment of a multi-million euro community fund for areas which have welcomed a lot of refugees to improve public facilities such as schools and transport.

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 12:58
Ciara Phelan Political Correspondent

Counties that have experienced a significant influx of Ukrainian refugees are set to get financial help from the Government due to the additional pressure placed on services.

Both Tanáiste Leo Varadkar and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath have said allocations will be made to a number of areas and local communities where a large number of refugees have been accommodated.

It comes as the Irish Examiner reported on Thursday that hotels in Dublin, Cork and Kerry alone are providing 11,565 beds to Ukrainians, according to figures from the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS).

Donegal is providing close to 4,000 hotel beds to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Last night, Mr Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting that he wanted to see the establishment of a multi-million euro community fund for areas which have welcomed a lot of refugees to improve public facilities such as schools and transport.

It has emerged that Mr McGrath is working with Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys on what funding can be provided to a number of counties across the country.

Mr Varadkar said: “I think recognition of the fact that so many Irish communities have welcomed so many Ukrainians into their communities, that there should be some community aid for that.

“It might be improvements in school, it might be improvements in public transport, it might be improvements to community services, and it does already exist but I think as this crisis is going to continue, and as it becomes prolonged that we need to scale that up."

Mr McGrath said there is provision within the budgetary framework for Ukraine related expenditure and he is working closely with Ms Humphreys in relation to “what we can do to assist communities.” 

He added: “So you know, resources are under pressure in those communities and that is incumbent on us to support them and that's what we'll be doing.

“And so there is a willingness across governments to do more to support those communities.” 

The Irish Examiner reported on Thursday that there is growing concern within Government about the policy of housing tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in hotels and how that will impact tourism and the hospitality sector early next year.

Mr Varadkar confirmed this morning that “the war in Ukraine is going to have a negative impact on tourism.” He said “you would think it’s likely that next spring and summer won’t be as good for the tourism sector as maybe we all thought it would be.”

More in this section

Autumn weather Oct 25th 2022 Sinn Féin restates willingness to reform powersharing government
Stormont Executive Assembly to be recalled in last-gasp bid to avoid Stormont election
Prime Minister's Questions Rishi Sunak tells Taoiseach he wants ‘negotiated outcome’ to Northern Ireland Protocol
#Ukraine
<p>Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath was more cautious in his remarks when asked if he believed the interest rates would lead to house prices falling.</p>

ECB rates hike could help reduce house prices, says Varadkar

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.209 s