Taoiseach did not meet experts urging applying for EU biomethane funds

The Taoiseach was personally petitioned to hold a meeting with energy experts regarding a landmark European Commission funding initiative aimed at ensuring the continuity of energy supply but declined to do so.

Micheál Martin received an invitation in mid-March from energy consultant and former Fianna Fáil MEP Kieran Hartley to meet with a group of energy experts regarding REPowerEU – a then recently-launched €210bn funding programme commenced in the wake of the outbreak of war between Ukraine and Russia and aimed at reducing the EU’s dependency on Russian gas.

Mr Hartley’s overriding concern was the €37bn segment of REPowerEU allocated to biomethane – a form of renewable gas made from agricultural and food waste.

Ireland is one of just two European countries which have failed to apply for that funding, a fact acknowledged last week by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan in the Dáil.

“I wish to bring to your immediate attention urgent and pressing matters which are now threatening Ireland’s economic viability and energy security,” Mr Hartley wrote to the Taoiseach, before outlining some of the benefits a functioning biomethane industry would represent for Ireland.

“No exchequer funding support is required for biomethane unlike all other renewable energies,” he said.

“Biomethane production with the funding support outlined... would produce gas at potentially lower cost than fossil natural gas prices,” he said, adding that biomethane is likewise futureproofed as such facilities “are compatible with a future transition to hydrogen”.

Mr Hartley added that in order to ensure a functioning biomethane industry in Ireland a “change in Irish Government policy” regarding US liquefied natural gas (LNG) would be required in tandem with any application for REPowerEU in order to ensure such renewable facilities would go live “in a timely fashion”.

While his communication was acknowledged by Mr Martin’s chief of staff, no meeting ever took place.

Mr Hartley has harshly criticised the fact Ireland did not apply for REPowerEU’s biomethane strand as representing a missed opportunity for the country of some importance.

“It would have given Ireland the opportunity to guarantee security of supply and guarantee a fixed price of energy from indigenous sources,” he said, adding that it is “not just the case that Ireland can reapply”.

The Taoiseach’s office had not responded at the time of publication to a query as to why Mr Hartley’s offer was not responded to.

Two weeks ago, Mr Martin was asked in the Dáil by independent Clare TD Michael McNamara why Ireland had not applied for REPowerEU, and replied that it was “not as simple as Ireland not applying”.

“We would have made submissions in respect of energy, particularly in terms of public buildings,” he said.