Micheál Martin TikTok video deleted after complaint from street artist

A video on Micheál Martin's new TikTok account has been deleted after a street artist hit out at an image of his mural being used in the video.

The street artist who took it, known as Asbestos, demanded it be taken down and asked for an apology, as well as a contribution to a housing charity. Although the post has gone, Asbestos said he has not received an apology or money.

In a reply to comments this morning on his Instagram account, he stated: “No apology, no payment to charity, total silence, post taken down.”

The artist had initially hit out saying that a photograph of his giant What is Home? mural on the side of a building in Cork city had been used on the Taoiseach’s TikTok account.

He said it makes it look like he endorses Mr Martin, which — he insisted — he does not.

“At no time has he or any representatives requested permission to use the mural or the photography of the mural,” he said. “Both the mural and the photo are my own copyright, which I'm sure the Taoiseach is well aware.

“I do not endorse him or his government. They have been in power and caused a great deal of this crisis.

This mural is about a crisis in housing in homelessness, and the Irish government's terrible response.

He said he did not like the idea of their mural being “co-opted” by any politicians, let alone the Taoiseach.

The mural was featured in a TikTok video which also shares photographs of various landmarks in and around Cork, including scenes from a GAA match, Cobh and the English Market.

The Taoiseach’s office has been asked for a response to Asbestos’ comments in general but also specifically about the unauthorised use of somebody else’s photograph, but they did not reply. Neither did a leading member of his constituency staff.

A spokesperson for Fianna Fáil, however, said they will "come back" with a response, but gave no indication when.