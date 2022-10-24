Street artist hits out at Micheál Martin for using mural image in TikTok post 

A street artist has demanded Micheál Martin pay money and apologise for the use of an image of his Cork City mural.

The artist, known as Asbestos, has also demanded the Taoiseach take the image, used in a video, down from his TikTok account.

The artist took to Instagram, saying that a photograph of his giant What is Home? mural on the side of a building in Cork City had been used on the Taoiseach’s TikTok account.

He said it makes it look like he endorses Mr Martin, which — he insisted — he does not.

“It’s come to my attention that the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin has used my What is Home? mural on his TikTok account.

“At no time has he or any representatives requested permission to use the mural or the photography of the mural.

“Both the mural and the photo are my own copyright, which I'm sure the Taoiseach is well aware.

“I do not endorse him or his government.”

The mural features in a TikTok video which also shares photographs of various landmarks in and around Cork, including scenes from a GAA match, Cobh and the English Market.

Asbestos added: “They have been in power and caused a great deal of this crisis.

“This mural is about a crisis in housing in homelessness, and the Irish Government's terrible response.

“Our Taoiseach should take more time to listen to the fears and terror the public have over housing.

Asbestos said: 'I request that our Taoiseach remove this content, apologise for making it seem like I endorse him and arrange for suitable remuneration for the copyright material he has no legal rights to use without permission.' Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

“During the seven days I painted this during the Ardu Festival, I listened to many wonderful Cork people tell me how scared and uncertain they were about the housing situation.

“They blame the system, and you are in charge of it, Micheál.”

He said he did not like the idea of his mural being “co-opted” by any politicians, let alone the Taoiseach.

Asbestos has also asked for a range of things, stating: “This art was made for the public not to be co-opted by politicians.

“I request that our Taoiseach remove this content, apologise for making it seem like I endorse him and arrange for suitable remuneration for the copyright material he has no legal rights to use without permission.

“Any money received will go to housing charities.”

The Taoiseach’s office was asked for a response.

At the time he produced it, Asbestos was quoted as saying: "I painted this figure wearing a cardboard box on his head to start a conversation with the public about what home means to them.

"As a country we are currently in an existential crisis over housing and our need to put a roof over our heads.

"There’s a fear and uncertainty about finding a safe space, and the system seems to be stacked in favour of the landlords."