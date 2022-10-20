Martin: Window of opportunity for new British prime minister to address protocol bill issues

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it is important Britain appoints a new prime minister following Liz Truss’ resignation as quickly as possible to ensure financial stability.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels as EU leaders meet to discuss the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis, Mr Martin said “on a personal level, I sympathise with her".

“I think it's been a very difficult time for the British prime minister given all that has happened and so on.”

He said it was important a successor was found during these times when a major war was under way on the continent of Europe.

Mr Martin said there was a window of opportunity for her successor to address the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

He added: “So whoever becomes the new British prime minister, we would hope, given all that’s going on in Europe and the world, that a meaningful discussion would take place with the European Union to resolve the issues.”

The Taoiseach said instability surrounding the British political system flows from Brexit but respected the decision taken by the British people.

He said the critical issue in relation to Northern Ireland was the strong likelihood there will not be an executive or institutions restored by the end of the month.

He added: “There is an urgent need for engagement as well with the British government and with the new prime minister in relation to Northern Ireland and ensuring stability and continuity there also.”

Reacting to Ms Truss’ resignation, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said "the political and the economic stability of the United Kingdom is a vital ingredient in the economic prospects of Ireland and indeed of Europe".

He said Ireland and Britain have always shared a close friendship "even during tough and challenging moments during the Brexit process".

"We really look forward in the time ahead to continuing that close friendship and that cooperation with the new prime minister."

Asked about the implications of the resignation on Brexit protocol negotiations, he said: "I very much hope that the engagements that we are having with the current British government on the future of the Northern Ireland protocol can continue.

"If an agreement can be reached, it would be a really strong foundation to a far stronger and more positive relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom that will have a very positive impact amidst the many risks that all of us are dealing with at the moment. We hope and believe that the new tone in relation to this work will continue in the time ahead."

Meanwhile, speaking prior to Ms Truss' resignation, Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said Britain's Labour party had signalled to him they would want a closer relationship with the EU if in future there was a Labour Party government.

Mr Varadkar met with Keir Stamer in London on Wednesday and said Mr Starmer expressed to him they would work very closely with Ireland and would also seek a closer trading relationship with the EU.