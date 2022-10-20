Energy crisis and Ukraine to dominate as Taoiseach arrives for Brussels summit

EU countries likely to agree on joint purchase of gas so that storage facilities can be filled for next winter
Micheál Martin will also face questioning over domestic issues while in Brussels. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 09:43
Ciara Phelan in Brussels

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will join EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday for a two-day summit in which discussions will continue on the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine.

Following proposals brought forward by the European Commission, EU countries are likely to agree on the joint purchase of gas so that storage facilities can be filled for next winter.

However, there is still disagreement between countries on putting a cap on the price of wholesale gas when it is used to generate electricity and it is not expected that an agreement will be reached this week.

While 15 countries including France and Poland are pushing for some form of a cap, they face strong opposition from Germany and the Netherlands.

A meeting next Tuesday, which Minister Eamon Ryan will attend, is expected to provide the Commission with further guidance on a way forward.

Speaking ahead of the two-day meeting, Mr Martin said: “The EU stands united and steadfast in our support for our neighbours in Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing, unconscionable aggression, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“This week’s meeting is an opportunity to discuss, in particular, Ukraine’s financial and humanitarian needs as winter approaches.

“We will also discuss the continuing energy crisis, in particular our efforts to ensure security of supply, and to mitigate the impact of high energy on households and businesses across the EU.

“The European Commission has proposed a number of further measures that could be taken at EU level that will need careful consideration.

“The only certain path to energy security and sustainable prices is to accelerate the green transition — boosting investment in future-ready energy infrastructure, increasing interconnection and rolling out innovative renewable technologies.”

EU leaders are also expected to push for sanctions against Iran for its sale of armed drones to Russia.

However, Mr Martin is expected to also face questioning over domestic issues, including the decision to halt Sligo TD Marc MacSharry’s return to the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party.

It was expected Mr MacSharry would return to the fold on Wednesday but following a “mystery complaint”, it did not happen.

Mr Martin will also be speaking to the media on potential further financial measures to help vulnerable households through the winter months.

Mr Ryan said yesterday that more help may be included in an energy action plan due to be published before the end of the month.

