Party members left 'gobsmacked' as 'mystery complaint' halts Marc MacSharry's return to Fianna Fáil

Dermot Wilson asked when was Mr MacSharry told about this and the response was “five minutes before the meeting”.
When contacted, Mr MacSharry refused to be drawn on the matter saying he was “holding my council” but several of his party sources made clear his unhappiness at the turn of events. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 21:16
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Sligo TD Marc MacSharry’s return to the Fianna Fáil party was dramatically halted moments before he was expected back into the fold.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin informed a stunned gathering of TDs and Senators tonight that he had spoken to Mr MacSharry and his readmittance had to be delayed following what was described by those present as a “mystery complaint”.

The Irish Examiner understands that Mr MacSharry — who quit the party in 2021 over the botched handling of Katherine Zappone’s special envoy appointment by Minister Simon Coveney — was informed as members were gathering for the parliamentary party meeting in Leinster House that an issue had arisen and his readmittance could not go ahead.

When contacted, Mr MacSharry refused to be drawn on the matter, but several party sources made clear his unhappiness at the turn of events.

Appeals from the floor of the meeting to deal with the complaint — the nature of which was not revealed — were rebuffed.

Kilkenny TD John McGuinness described the late hiccup as “disgraceful”.

“We are now leaving the room with a cloud over Marc MacSharry. He should be entitled to natural justice and due process. We shouldn’t be doing to him,” he said.

Mr Martin told members to trust him on the matter and that he wanted to get the issue resolved.

It is understood that Mr MacSharry had raised concerns last week that different rules appear to apply to different people for re-admittance to the party.

Offaly TD and former minister Barry Cowen interjected to ask why a proposal agreed by the party meeting last week about Mr MacSharry’s re-entry was not tabled by the chief whip Jack Chambers.

Dermot Wilson asked when was Mr MacSharry told about this and the response was “five minutes before the meeting”.

Sources said people present were left “gobsmacked” by the turn of events.

