Additional measures will tackle energy bills, says Ryan

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has indicated further financial measures to help vulnerable people with energy bills could be included in an energy action plan due to be published in two weeks.

The Government is due to produce a plan to tackle energy poverty and will offer advice to people following engagement with stakeholders who deal with the most vulnerable in society.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin echoed Minister Ryan’s comments and said the Government is examining other measures on how to help households.

During Leaders’ Questions, he told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has decided to suspend the €200 charge for customers who move from a pay-as-you-go (PAYG) gas meter accounts to bill pay.

He said there were reservations about extending the level of emergency credit for prepaid meters as it could drive people into debt.

He said: “In essence, it's an overdraft. In other words, increasing debt for families.

“So, we would prefer that not to happen and to see more effective ways to support people who could end up in difficulty or may have challenges in the pay-as-you-go area.”

However, he said this is something that the CRU is examining.

Disconnections

He said Minister Ryan will continue to engage with stakeholders to ensure no one is disconnected this winter.

Mr Martin told the Dáil: “We don't believe that's going to happen, disconnections as such, but there are people who could be in difficulty and we're looking at what's the best mechanism to prevent anyone from being disconnected as opposed to just increasing the credit to the overdraft, which could lead to further debt for families who don't need to go get into further debt.”

Ms McDonald said some prepaid companies already have a disconnection ban in place for weekends and for some public holidays, and called for the ban to be extended to provide PAYG customers with round-the-clock protection until the end of March.

She said over 200,000 households are now in electricity arrears and the fear of disconnection is very real and very present for them as energy bills are “landing like a body blow.”

Minister Ryan was launching the second phase of a “reduce your use” campaign this morning which was announced alongside charity Alone and the Money Advice and Budgeting Services (MABS).

Action plan

When asked if anything further will be done to help PAYG customers who may face being disconnected, or whether the emergency credit will be extended for these customers, Mr Ryan said the Government will take further action in the next two weeks.

He said: “Our department would publish an action plan around energy poverty, having listened to the experts in terms of what's the best way of doing this.

“Yes, we're going to look at different [financial] measures and the government has always said we have to review this as we proceed.

“What the ESRI analysis shows is that the lowest incomes have been protected with a budget to get through on the energy both sides but there may be gaps.

“There may be people who don't, for one reason or another, have the necessary resources in those circumstances.

“There are further supports to help them through this period.” He also said temperatures should be kept at 19 degrees in buildings as it will “give people the heat and comfort.” He added: “You don't need higher.

“So actually, that simple message and not wasting energy is actually very useful and very important advice in every family in every household and being smart with the appliances the heavy energy use.” Mr Ryan also said November 1 will see the €200 energy credits announced in the Budget coming off people’s energy bills.

Minister Ryan also said he does not believe there’ll be an agreement on price caps at an EU council meeting on Thursday where heads of Government are due to meet in Brussels.

He said he will attend a meeting with energy Ministers next Tuesday where there will be a further review of proposals that have come from the Commission.