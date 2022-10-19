'What a c***': Channel 4 newscaster apologises for swearing at NI minister

'What a c***': Channel 4 newscaster apologises for swearing at NI minister

Krishnan Guru-Murthy apologises ‘unreservedly’ for swearing at Steve Baker (Ian West/PA)

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 21:48
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Channel 4 newscaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised “unreservedly” to Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker after swearing at him in an “unguarded moment”.

The broadcaster said the remark followed a “robust interview” with Mr Baker but it was “beneath the standards I set myself”.

It comes after yet another tumultuous day in Westminster which saw Suella Braverman resign as home secretary.

During an off-air moment after his exchange with Mr Baker, Guru-Murthy was heard to say “what a c***”.

He later tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.

“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.

“I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry.”

In an interview with Times Radio, Baker said that sacking Guru-Murthy would be a “service to the public” if he was found to be in breach of his code of conduct.

“I had an interview earlier with a journalist I don’t have a great deal of regard for who I felt was misrepresenting the situation through the construction of his question, which I called out, I think live on air, or I thought it was a pre-record,” he said.

“And he clearly didn’t like that, quite right, too. But I’d be quite honest, I spent a long time live on air, calling him out on his conduct as a journalist and glad to do so any time.

“But it’s most unfortunate that he’s sworn on air like that. If it’s in breach of his code of conduct, I do hope they sack him – it would be a service to the public.”

Baker later replied to Guru-Murthy’s tweet, accepting the apology and saying he “appreciated” the gesture.

Read More

'Strong rumours' UK government chief whip has resigned amid chaotic Commons scenes

More in this section

CC LEINSTER HOUSE Party left 'gobsmacked' as 'mystery complaint' halts Marc MacSharry's FF return
Coveney will condemn Iran's treatment of women in discussion with ambassador Coveney will condemn Iran's treatment of women in discussion with ambassador
Michelle O’Neill ‘ready to lead a new Stormont Executive today’ Michelle O’Neill ‘ready to lead a new Stormont Executive today’
ToryMurthyPlace: UK
<p>Bertie Ahern has been invited in to share his thoughts as the 25th anniversary of the deal approaches. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

'Old timer' Bertie offers advice on solving North's stalemate

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

  • 11
  • 13
  • 19
  • 31
  • 41
  • 46
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s