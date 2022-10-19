British home secretary resigns as Truss vows to fight on

Ms Braverman is a figure-head of the right in the party and the exit of a former Tory leadership candidate will create further challenges for Ms Truss as she struggles to maintain her grip on power.
Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 16:35
PA

Liz Truss’s embattled premiership has been rocked by the departure of Suella Braverman as British home secretary.

A Home Office source confirmed that Ms Braverman was out after the British prime minister made a last-minute cancellation of a trip out of Westminster on Wednesday.

Ms Braverman is a figure-head of the right in the party and the exit of a former Tory leadership candidate will create further challenges for Ms Truss as she struggles to maintain her grip on power.

The Guardian, which first reported her departure, said that former transport secretary Grant Shapps, a major backer of Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership and a critic of Ms Truss, was being lined up to succeed Ms Braverman.

The Sun reported that Ms Braverman was sacked, but this is yet to be confirmed officially.

Ms Braverman, a former attorney general, only became home secretary on September 6 when Ms Truss brought her in to replace Priti Patel.

Her tenure as home secretary has been controversial, having accused Tory critics who successfully forced Ms Truss into U-turning over plans to scrap the top rate of income tax of a “coup”.

Mr Shapps was one of the leading voices urging Ms Truss to backtrack on the widely-criticised plan during the Tory party conference earlier this month.

Read More

Are we on the cusp of a new era of expanding nuclear arsenals?

More in this section

Germany Electric Cars Germany to massively expand electric car charging network
Blasts kill at least eight at Myanmar’s Insein Prison Blasts kill at least eight at Myanmar’s Insein Prison
France Murdered Girl France ‘profoundly shaken’ by killing of schoolgirl, 12, in Paris
#British government
People sit in a Kyiv subway which is being used as a bomb shelter (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

EU awards top human rights prize to people of Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 19
  • 24
  • 30
  • 36
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s