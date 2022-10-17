Zappone declines to comment on 'Merriongate' as she attends Leinster House

Former children's minister Katherine Zappone has been seen at Leinster House.

Ms Zappone said she did not want to give a comment but that she would speak to reporters in time, referring to the Merriongate controversy and her decision to resign her position as UN envoy following political turmoil surrounding the appointment to the post last year.

Ms Zappone said she was on the grounds of Leinster House to see an exhibition.

The Merriongate controversy led to the Government seeking advice from the Attorney General on whether an event held at the Merrion Hotel during the pandemic lockdown was in breach of Covid-19 rules.

The party, hosted by Ms Zappone, on July 21 last year saw 50 people gathered together out of doors, when restrictions on large gatherings were still in place. The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had attended the event.

It was originally thought the party had breached lockdown guidelines, but the Attorney General ruled it did was not a breach of the regulations in and the official guidelines on outdoor hospitality were later amended.

The confusion around the gathering followed the controversy over Ms Zappone's short-lived appointment as a UN envoy.

In August last year, the former Cabinet minister said she was turning down a government job to act as a special envoy after criticism about the manner of her appointment.

Ms Zappone, who now lives in New York, was asked by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to become Ireland’s special envoy — a job which involved 50 days a year of work and was worth €15,000 a year in pay.

The appointment caused controversy as Mr Coveney confirmed no one else was considered for the role.