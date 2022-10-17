Rotation of Taoiseach role from Martin to Varadkar runs into a 'logistical headache'

Government officials are facing a 'logistical headache' over the rotation of the role of Taoiseach from Micheál Martin to Leo Varadkar on December 15.

That is the same date as the start of the final European Council meeting of this this year in Brussels.

But both Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar are required to be in Ireland on December 15 to resign their positions to allow the planned rotation to happen.

Mr Martin is due to offer his resignation to President Michael D Higgins on that date and the Dáil would need to hold a vote to elect Mr Varadkar as Taoiseach who would then go to Phoenix Park to receive his seal of office.

However, given the number of steps in this process, it would be logistically difficult to do in time to allow Mr Varadkar to attend the EU Council meeting in the afternoon.

The Irish Examiner understands Government officials are now struggling to figure out which leader can attend the EU meeting and it is causing a “logistical headache".

A senior Government source said there are a number of options that have to be considered but was adamant that Mr Martin would not resign as Taoiseach earlier.

Another option is postponing the rotation by a week. However, this would require the Dáil to sit for an additional week into Christmas week to allow for the rotation and Cabinet reshuffle.

Several backbench TDs in both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have said they would be against such a move with one senior figure saying “the two leaders would want to sort it out".

Senior Government sources have said they are aware of the “awkward” situation that has arisen and are trying to work out what can be done.

The rules are that a Government leader has to attend the European Council and a deputy leader can not go instead.

Another EU country can represent Ireland at the meeting but “this is not the preferred option", said a senior source who pointed out there may be important decisions made at the meeting to help with the energy crisis.

One source said: “A practical solution needs to be found and officials are trying to work this out but ideally, the leader of the day, Micheál Martin should be the one to attend.”

Another said: “In practical terms, one of them has to go to the European Council meeting so it will be worked out.”

The source added that the matter will not be sorted until after this week’s EU council meeting with Mr Martin due to travel to Brussels on Thursday.