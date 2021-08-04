BREAKING: Zappone will not take up Special Envoy role 

Former Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has announced she will not take up the role of Special Envoy for Freedom of Expression.

Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 15:39
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Ms Zappone's appointment has been mired in controversy since it was brought to Cabinet last week.

Ms Zappone said this afternoon that she would not take the role as it would not be acceptable to all parties.

A statement said: "While I am honoured to have been appointed by the Government to be the Special Envoy on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, it is clear that criticism of the appointment process has impacted the legitimacy of the role itself.

"It is my conviction that a Special Envoy role can only be of real value to Ireland and to the global community if the appointment is acceptable to all parties."

More to follow

