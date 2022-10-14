Taoiseach to correct Dáil record after mistake over RTÉ's cancelled Shane Ross interview

Michéal Martin had told the Dáil on Tuesday that Sinn Féin had received a copy of the interview about Mr Ross's book on its leader Mary Lou McDonald
Taoiseach to correct Dáil record after mistake over RTÉ's cancelled Shane Ross interview

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his 'fundamental point' remained that Sinn Féin was 'serially threatening' legal action to media organisations. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 15:27
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Taoiseach will correct the Dáil record next week on comments he made about RTÉ's aborted interview with former transport minister Shane Ross.

Michéal Martin had told the Dáil on Tuesday that Sinn Féin had received a copy of the interview about Mr Ross's book on its leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Both RTÉ and Sinn Féin denied this was the case, prompting the Taoiseach to tell Newstalk he had been mistaken in his comments.

Speaking in Galway on Friday, Mr Martin told the Irish Examiner he would "take the opportunity to correct the record" next week.

However, he went on to say his "fundamental point" remained that Sinn Féin was "serially threatening" legal action to media organisations.

The core point I'm making is the chilling effect is when you have a continuing, almost serial, level of defamation cases and suing broadcasting that can have a chilling effect. 

"And I surmised at the time — and I wasn't specifically correct in terms of their having access to events, but nonetheless, there was very strong conditions on the interview and extracts were going to be made available to facilitate direct reply.

"But my more fundamental point is, and I've said this before in relation to other organisations that were suing media and indeed parliament at a significant level, that that in itself makes people cautious in terms of how they conduct interviews and how they do the media and I will be taking the opportunity to correct [the record]."

Mr Martin said media organisations have campaigned for defamation law reform and Sinn Féin had been "serial" in using legal threats.

Mr Martin said that there was a difference between Sinn Féin's actions and the issuing of a legal letter by his party's former junior minister Robert Troy to the Ditch website in August. He said this was "not in the same league" as Sinn Féin's use of legal letters.

Concrete block levy

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach said the concrete block levy would be "fleshed out" in the coming days and will be "provided for" in Tuesday's Finance Bill. He said the overall principle of a "revenue stream" coming from the construction industry was one he agreed with.

He said the levy would be a contribution and was not intended to pay for all of the multi-billion euro remediation schemes.

Read More

Politicians to question RTÉ on decision making

More in this section

Martin: Councils must examine whether having part-time fire services is appropriate Martin: Councils must examine whether having part-time fire services is appropriate
Group of TDs and senators calls for dedicated garda unit on public transport Group of TDs and senators calls for dedicated garda unit on public transport
Seven Oireachtas members amend Dáil declarations in wake of Robert Troy resignation Seven Oireachtas members amend Dáil declarations in wake of Robert Troy resignation
concrete levyPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: Shane RossOrganisation: Sinn FéinOrganisation: RTÉ
<p>Brexit has contributed significantly to the paralysis of devolved institutions, the Council of Europe said (Paul Faith/PA)</p>

‘Northern Ireland Protocol being used to hold institutions hostage’

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

  • 1
  • 11
  • 14
  • 19
  • 27
  • 39
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.241 s