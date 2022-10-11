RTÉ decision to pull Shane Ross interview has 'chilling effect' on democracy — Taoiseach

Micheál Martin said 'greater transparency and explanation' was required from RTÉ over decision to cancel interview with former minister about his book on Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Shane Ross has written a book about Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 16:17
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

The Taoiseach has said "greater transparency and explanation" is required from RTÉ over a decision to pull an interview with Shane Ross about his book on Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Micheál Martin told the Dáil it had a "chilling effect" on democracy and public debate.

"I don't know the background to the entire case other than to say that such an element has a chilling effect," Mr Martin said.

He suggested RTÉ were "taking a cautious position here because of a fear of being sued".

Mr Martin added Sinn Féin had been given access to the recorded interview before it was due to go on air.

Mr Martin was responding to Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe, who raised serious concerns about the fact the national broadcaster decided not the air an interview with Mr Ross on his book about the Sinn Féin leader.

Mr Kehoe said RTÉ was a "publicly funded organisation" that gets millions of euros of taxpayer's funding each year and which has a "duty of public service and public broadcasting".

"I'm not sure what they are afraid of or who they are afraid of or what they are hiding. But this is censorship of the highest orders.

"I believe it has some very serious consequences for a national broadcaster and it's a very worrying development. And as I say, Shane Ross was able to give was able to give interviews to Newstalk, Today FM and other independent radio stations but RTÉ, I believe, have questions to answer," he told the Dáil.

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Doherty would have been Sinn Féin leader if put to a vote, says Ross

