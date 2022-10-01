Taoiseach to listen to concerns amid fears concrete levy will make housing crisis worse

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he will listen to the concerns people have over the concrete levy and said it would be looked at again.

It comes as Sinn Fein has announced a motion to scrap what they have called the Government’s “flawed concrete block levy plan.”

The budget measure to impose a 10% levy on blocks and other concrete products was announced this week to part-fund the €2.57bn mica redress scheme.

Backbench TDs from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have called for the levy to be scrapped or postponed.

Organisations representing builders have said the levy could increase the cost of a new home by up to €3,000, if not more.

Conor O’Connell, who is director of housing and planning at the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) said ultimately the cost will “have to be borne by someone and unfortunately, that is going to be the first-time buyer or whoever the client may be”.

Sinn Féin is to bring forward a motion in the Dáil next week, with housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin saying the 10% concrete levy risks making the housing crisis even worse.

He said: “The scheme is badly designed and will mean that people living in homes with defects as well as first time buyers will see their house prices soar.

“The Society of Chartered Surveyors has warned that this scheme could see an eye-watering €4,000 added to the price of a house.

"It is totally unacceptable that these homeowners and buyers should be expected to foot the bill for the concrete blocks scandal.”

Speaking to The Anton Savage Show on Newstalk this morning, the Taoiseach said he is committed to listening to the concerns of the people on the concrete levy saying the Government would look at it again in the context of the Finance Bill.

He said it is not an ideological matter making customers pay for the mistakes of the construction industry but the entire cost cannot fall on the taxpayer.