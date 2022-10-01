Taoiseach to listen to concerns amid fears concrete levy will make housing crisis worse

Organisations representing builders have said the levy could increase the cost of a new home by up to €3,000, if not more
Taoiseach to listen to concerns amid fears concrete levy will make housing crisis worse

Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 11:32
Ciara Phelan Political Correspondent

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he will listen to the concerns people have over the concrete levy and said it would be looked at again.

It comes as Sinn Fein has announced a motion to scrap what they have called the Government’s “flawed concrete block levy plan.” 

The budget measure to impose a 10% levy on blocks and other concrete products was announced this week to part-fund the €2.57bn mica redress scheme.

Backbench TDs from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have called for the levy to be scrapped or postponed.

Organisations representing builders have said the levy could increase the cost of a new home by up to €3,000, if not more.

Conor O’Connell, who is director of housing and planning at the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) said ultimately the cost will “have to be borne by someone and unfortunately, that is going to be the first-time buyer or whoever the client may be”.

Sinn Féin is to bring forward a motion in the Dáil next week, with housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin saying the 10% concrete levy risks making the housing crisis even worse.

He said: “The scheme is badly designed and will mean that people living in homes with defects as well as first time buyers will see their house prices soar.

“The Society of Chartered Surveyors has warned that this scheme could see an eye-watering €4,000 added to the price of a house.

"It is totally unacceptable that these homeowners and buyers should be expected to foot the bill for the concrete blocks scandal.” 

Speaking to The Anton Savage Show on Newstalk this morning, the Taoiseach said he is committed to listening to the concerns of the people on the concrete levy saying the Government would look at it again in the context of the Finance Bill.

He said it is not an ideological matter making customers pay for the mistakes of the construction industry but the entire cost cannot fall on the taxpayer.

Read More

Mica redress scheme takes two years to pay only 14 of nearly 1,200 applicants in full

More in this section

Taoiseach will not apologise for record-breaking homelessness in ard fheis speech Taoiseach will not apologise for record-breaking homelessness in ard fheis speech
Apple tax bill Value of Apple's escrow fund fell by €351m last year
Ministers on Claire Byrne Live Finance Minister forced to 'fudge' budget speech after behind-the-scenes row over 30% tax rate
fianna fail#Housing#Mica
<p>Health Minister Stephen Donnelly speaking at the Fianna Fáil ard fheis. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie</p>

No child with spina bifida or scoliosis 'will be waiting more than four months' for treatment

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

  • 16
  • 20
  • 30
  • 33
  • 45
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.263 s