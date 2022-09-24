European Council president backs Irish call to suspend Russia from UN Security Council

Charles Michel weighs in to support Taoiseach Micheál Martin's questioning of Russia's permanent seat at the UN 
European Council president backs Irish call to suspend Russia from UN Security Council

European Council president Charles Michel backed up Taoiseach Micheál Martin's questions about Russia's seat on the UN Security Council. Picture: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 02:10
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The European Council president has backed Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s statement that Russia’s permanent place on the United Nations Security Council must be questioned because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Charles Michel told the UN General Assembly yesterday that Russia should be suspended from the UN Security Council for going to war in Ukraine. 

“When a permanent member of the Security Council launches an unprovoked and unjustifiable war ... which is condemned by the General Assembly, that warrants suspension from the Security Council,” said Mr Michel. “That, in my view, should be automatic.”

Mr Michel is the former prime minister of Belgium and has headed the European Council, which decides the European Union’s political priorities, since 2019.

Speaking in New York a few hours earlier, Mr Martin called for reform of the Security Council at the highest level, saying Russia’s use of the veto is not acceptable.

“I believe it is called into question,” he said. “That a member of the Security Council with veto powers can wage such an unjust war, which is such a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, does call Russia’s membership of the security council into question.”

He recalled how a year ago, Ireland challenged the council to take on its responsibilities to address the impact of climate change on global peace and security.

Some 113 countries supported that call, with Russia the sole veto.

He said that Ireland has never refused people fleeing persecution, but it is unclear whether Ireland could accept any of the thousands of young men who are fleeing Russia, as Germany has done.

“I think we’d have to assess all of that,” he said.

“I mean, in the first instance, we are accepting Ukrainian families who are fleeing war. That has been a priority for us, along with normal asylum-seeking applicants, which is kind of way up this year.”

That influx is putting a lot of pressure on the country, Mr Martin said.

“So we have to work within our capacities, to be frank,” he said. 

“We play a role internationally in terms of people of conscience, who have stood up to regimes. But clearly, there are a lot of challenges there.”

Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov hit back claiming it was “regrettable” that the Taoiseach did not mention that for eight years “Russian-speaking people of Donbas have been deprived of their fundamental rights and freedoms; above all — the right to live”.

“They have had to defend themselves against nationalistic, anti-Russian government in Kiev, which has waged war on them, put them under blockade in an attempt of forced Ukrainization,” he claimed.

“Now that the Eastern Ukraine is voting in the referenda to retain their way of life and to join Russia, Taoiseach is calling it a sham.

“It would be only fair to remind that it was the US and their NATO allies who supported and nurtured this kind of Kiev regime, with the strategic aim to create anti-Russia on our border,” he concluded. 

Read More

Taoiseach: Russia’s place on United Nations Security Council must be questioned

More in this section

CC FIANNA FAIL Government cannot 'lift all the burden', warns McGrath
Micheal Martin visit to US for the United Nations General Assembly Taoiseach: Russia’s place on United Nations Security Council must be questioned
Irish Government announcement on defence forces funding Relationships in Northern Ireland ‘more important than unity poll at this time’
#UkrainePerson: Charles MichelPerson: Micheál MartinOrganisation: European CouncilOrganisation: UNOrganisation: United NationsOrganisation: European UnionOrganisation: EU
<p>The Taoiseach said the Government has a mechanism to offset the carbon impact of flying business class.</p>

Micheál Martin defends use of business class flights following New York trip

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

  • 2
  • 10
  • 18
  • 28
  • 42
  • 44
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.22 s