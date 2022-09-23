Micheál Martin defends use of business class flights following New York trip

The Taoiseach said he works “flat out, back to back” before leaving and on arrival back in Ireland, thereby justifying the more than €10,000 spend on flights for him and his team this week
The Taoiseach said the Government has a mechanism to offset the carbon impact of flying business class.

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 16:24
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has defended the use of business class flights for him and his officials, insisting it is within the guidelines.

Speaking in New York, Mr Martin said he works “flat out, back to back” before leaving and on arrival back in Ireland, thereby justifying the more than €10,000 spend on flights for him and his team this week.

Mr Martin was accompanied by his special advisors Helen Blake, Maura Duffy and Government Press Secretary Paul Clarkson, but only Mr Clarkson flew in economy.

The Taoiseach was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where he delivered a speech on Thursday. He told world leaders that Ireland is deeply frustrated by the failure of the UN Security Council to act on climate change and Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine.

Speaking to the media, Mr Martin said the Government has a mechanism to offset the carbon impact of flying business class.

“There's other ways we can offset. So this was within the guidance of this, within the guidance of the department,” he said.

He added that has made his position clear, saying he is "working flat out, back to back 24/7 in terms of getting working prior to getting on a plane and working after getting off a plane". 

Mr Martin was responding to questions from reporters about department guidelines which state ministers and officials must fly economy where the flight is less than seven hours.

His delayed flight to the US this week was 6 hours and 45 minutes. The flight was forced to turn back to Dublin on Wednesday following a bird strike shortly after take-off.

Mr Martin has already defended being the only Fianna Fáil Cabinet member to use business-class flights, saying: “I work a full day before I go on any plane”.

Mr Martin’s Fianna Fáil Cabinet colleagues all said they did not fly business when travelling abroad on State visits.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue even flew economy class to an international expo in Dubai, to which Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin travelled in a business-class seat.

Business class flights are responsible for at least three times more carbon emissions than economy, according to World Bank research.

The Taoiseach said he worked hard in his role as leader of the country when defending his use of business-class flights.

