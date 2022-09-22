Martin: Failure of UN Security Council to act on climate change and Russian aggression 'beggars belief' 

Ireland is deeply frustrated by the failure of the United Nations Security Council to act on climate change and Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told world leaders.

In his national statement to the UN General Assembly, Mr Martin delivered a damning indictment of the council’s failure to act over many years, saying it “beggars belief”.

While he welcomed some of the progress made, he said: “Ireland has at times also been deeply frustrated by the Security Council’s failure to act.

“A year ago, I stood before you and spoke of our ambition for the council to adopt a resolution on climate and security. We challenged the council to take on its responsibilities to address the impact of climate change on international peace and security.”

He said 113 countries — members of the assembly — "supported us in our efforts".

“One country — Russia — vetoed these efforts,” he said. “It frankly beggars belief that, in 2022, the UN body charged with the maintenance of peace and security has still not taken on its responsibilities in this area.

"It is a singular failure of political will and political responsibility.”

A year ago, he spoke of Ireland’s deep concern at the situation in Tigray, in northern Ethiopia, at the looming humanitarian catastrophe, at the violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

Raise the alarm

“Yet, a year later, we continue to raise the alarm. We continue to urge the council to act decisively. We continue with our determination to support a political solution and seek accountability for gross human-rights abuses," he said.

Mr Martin also accused Israel of deliberately undermining the two-state solution by continuing to build illegal settlements. He said each month Ireland and other council members have reiterated their firm commitment to a two-state solution, with a viable Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, living in peace and security alongside Israel, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states.

“We are no nearer today to that aim than we were when we joined the council 18 months ago and, truth be told, long before that,” he said.

Israeli settlement-building continues to undermine — it would seem knowingly and deliberately — the viability and territorial contiguity of a future Palestinian state, and to jeopardise the two-state solution.

Israeli settlements are 'a clear violation of international law and today stand in the way of a just, lasting and comprehensive peace', Micheál Martin said. Picture: Maya Alleruzzo/AP

"Settlements are a clear violation of international law and today stand in the way of a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace. Let us be clear. The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory is untenable. We cannot, and must not, become inured to it."

On Afghanistan, since the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Ireland has resolutely defended the human rights of the Afghan people, particularly women and girls, and we have increased our humanitarian aid, he said.

“But we continue to witness the ongoing erosion of the rights of Afghan citizens, particularly women and girls, but also those of ethnic and religious minorities and the LGBTQI+ community,” he added.

The international community must renew its efforts. Progress will not be possible without addressing the root causes of the conflict. The Security Council must fulfil its responsibilities. Crucially, it must work for compliance with its own resolutions, Mr Martin said.