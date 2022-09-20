Ó Fearghaíl to review footage after being accused of ignoring 'heckles' of Taoiseach

The Ceann Comhairle has said he will review video footage of the Dáil after being accused of ignoring "heckles and interruptions" of the Taoiseach.

Seán Ó Fearghaíl made his comments after a boisterous session of Questions on Promised Legislation in the chamber this afternoon.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made his complaint after being asked about Government housing policy by Social Democrats TD Cian O'Callaghan.

In response he said that no other party had delivered a document on housing, leading to rebuttals from Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould.

Mr Gould pointed out that Sinn Féin launched its policy on housing yesterday.

The back and forth continued with Mr Martin accusing Ms McDonald's party of opposing housing developments, to which the opposition leader accused him of lacking "decorum".

After the exchange, the Taoiseach said that he had been heckled without intervention from the Chair.

"A Cheann Comhairle, may I make a point of order? I have noticed in the past half hour that every time I get up to speak there are interruptions and heckles and they are not being pulled up."

Later in response Mr Ó Fearghaíl said he would write to the Taoiseach about his complaint.

"I wish to make a point in light of comments made at the start of business," he said.

"It has become very much a part of daily life here that the Chair is routinely ignored by people who should know better, regardless of who is sitting here. I took the comments made by the Taoiseach and the Chief Whip earlier to suggest that I was not doing enough to protect them from the Opposition.

"Now, I will review the video of the contributions together with the Clerk of the Dáil and I will correspond with the Taoiseach afterwards."