All Cabinet ministers will get garda drivers from next month

Switch from civilian drivers to gardaí was prompted by the security concerns of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris
All Cabinet ministers will get garda drivers from next month

Garda Commisioner Drew Harris recommended earlier this year that ministers' civilian drivers should be replaced by gardaí on grounds of security. File picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 02:01
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Garda protection drivers are to be assigned to all Cabinet ministers from next month, on foot of a security recommendation from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Up to 40 garda officers have been recruited to staff a driver pool for ministers, and a number of new luxury cars have been procured.

A number of the successful garda officers have been informed to be ready to take up their new duties from the first week in October.

However, a political decision must first be taken and the matter has gone from the Department of Justice to the Taoiseach’s office for final approval.

In 2011, ministerial protection was stood down on austerity grounds, and only the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Attorney General, and Minister for Justice retained garda protection. However, as revealed by the Irish Examiner earlier this year, garda protection has been extended to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly following a security review by Mr Harris following a number of protests outside the homes of ministers.

Garda protection was later extended to Heather Humphreys, the Social Affairs Minister, but a proposal to extend protection to all ministers who sit at Cabinet was paused amid a standoff with civilian drivers about severance arrangements.

As a result of the proposal, more than 20 civilian drivers are to be offered alternative employment as their contracts do not contain a break clause. Their contracts state they are ‘coterminous’ with their minister, meaning they cannot be laid off unless their full contract is paid out.

It is understood that a number of civilian drivers who worked with Mr Donohoe, Mr McGrath, and Mr Donnelly have been reassigned to administrative duties in the Department of Social Protection.

The Department of Justice said it cannot comment on security matters. A spokesman for Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was not aware of any imminent memo going to Cabinet for approval on this matter.

The cost of the ministerial drivers is about €2.5m a year, which includes wages, expenses, allowances, and maintenance. It was running closer to €6m a year when all senior ministers had a garda driver. The ministerial pool at that stage amounted to 77 full-time and relief drivers.

Read More

Just three of the Government's ministerial cars are electric or hybrid vehicles

More in this section

Abortion safe access zones bill will be scrutinised by Oireachtas committee Abortion safe access zones bill will be scrutinised by Oireachtas committee
Varadkar and McGrath clash over Eurogroup president role Varadkar and McGrath clash over Eurogroup president role
Queen Elizabeth II death Queen’s legacy ‘a reminder of need to nurture British-Irish relations’ — Taoiseach
GardaiPolicingSecurityCoalitionGovernmentPerson: Drew HarrisOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
<p>Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe stressed that this month's budget is intended to ensure workers have more money in their pay packets. File picture</p>

Donohoe hints he may raise threshold of higher tax band

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.296 s