UK risks angering EU further with response to post-Brexit legal threats

UK risks angering EU further with response to post-Brexit legal threats
The European Commission has triggered seven infringement proceedings (Jane Barlow/PA)
Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 16:55
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

The UK has risked further antagonising the European Union by responding to legal threats over the Northern Ireland Protocol by refusing to fully implement the post-Brexit agreement.

Ministers are understood to have responded to Brussels’ seven infringement proceedings by saying they will continue with the grace periods on checks currently in place.

Britain’s mission to the EU formally replied by the end-of-Thursday deadline, despite politics as normal being paused during the mourning period for the British queen.

The PA news agency was told that the response said the UK would continue with the current approach of not forcing retailers and exporters to adhere to all the agreed checks.

The unilateral action is liable to anger the bloc, which has stressed the need to find joint solutions to the trade barrier created in the Irish Sea by the protocol.

But Britain hopes that delaying the checks will help create the space for solutions to be found.

Four infringement procedures were triggered by the European Commission in July, adding to three already launched a month earlier.

There have been unconfirmed suggestions that Prime Minister Liz Truss will speak with Irish premier Micheal Martin on the margins of the Queen’s funeral (Liam McBurney/PA)

The EU has been further angered by the UK’s threat to override parts of the protocol with new legislation, which the bloc argues would break international law.

Britain also requested a meeting next week of the specialised Committee on EU Programmes amid a row over the UK’s association with the Horizon scientific research initiative.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will be in Westminster for the queen’s funeral on Monday.

It is unclear if she will be meeting British Prime Minister Liz Truss while in London, although Ms Truss is expected to hold some talks with political leaders during their visits.

There have been unconfirmed suggestions that Ms Truss will speak to Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the margins of the funeral amid tensions over the protocol.

The European Commission declined to discuss the contents of the UK letter, as did the UK Government during the mourning period. Neither side was planning to publish the document.

Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie told reporters in Brussels: “I can confirm we have received a reply from the UK. We will now analyse the reply before deciding on the next steps.”

Read More

Opposition parties call for clear changes at An Bord Pleanála that 'start at the top'

More in this section

General Stock - Newspapers Government called on to reduce Vat on newspapers to zero or see closures 
PAC rejects recommendations of report into UL spend on former Dunnes Stores building PAC rejects recommendations of report into UL spend on former Dunnes Stores building
CC BRENDAN GRACE FUNERAL Taoiseach open to welcoming Bertie Ahern back to Fianna Fáil
Brexit#BrexitPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p> Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said that the current travails of the board require that there be “significant change in the board’s membership”. Picture: Collins</p>

Opposition parties call for clear changes at An Bord Pleanála that 'start at the top'

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

  • 2
  • 14
  • 24
  • 30
  • 38
  • 44
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s