Taoiseach open to welcoming Bertie Ahern back to Fianna Fáil

The Taoiseach says he is open to the return of his predecessor Bertie Ahern to the Fianna Fáil party.

Speaking at the opening of a Penneys store in Tallaght on Thursday, Micheál Martin said that he had frequent informal contacts with Mr Ahern about the North, but stressed that he is not an official adviser.

Mr Ahern resigned from the party in 2012 on foot of a motion from Mr Martin that he be expelled. The motion came after the Mahon Tribunal found that Mr Ahern had not been fully upfront about sources of money he received while a minister and a TD.

Calls were made at Wednesday's Fianna Fáil party meeting to readmit Mr Ahern as the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement approaches.

Spirit of inclusivity

Bertie Ahern with former British prime minister Tony Blair.

Donegal senator Niall Blaney called on the party to act in a spirit of inclusivity in terms of Mr Ahern’s contribution to achieving peace in 1998 along with then British Prime Minister Tony Blair in the context of the anniversary.

Backing up Mr Blaney, Offaly TD and former Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen said the time has come to re-admit Mr Ahern to the party.

Mr Martin said he believes Mr Ahern has a useful insight into the North.

"I've been engaged with Bertie Ahern actually over the last year since the rows over the protocol. He is very involved in Northern Ireland issues, maintains contacts with different groups, and from my perspective, that level of consultation will continue because I think he has a valuable insight."

Mr Martin said that "nobody can take from Mr Ahern" his contribution to peace in the North and that "in the fullness of time" it would be possible for Mr Ahern to return.

He added that Mr Ahern has not raised his return to the party with the Taoiseach but said that he would consider such a move.

Senior TD John Lahart said that we "don't live in a cancel culture" and said that journalists have used Mr Ahern's insights on the North as the Taoiseach has.