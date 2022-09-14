Varadkar: Possible for Donohoe to retain Eurogroup presidency if he's not finance minister 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said it could be possible for Paschal Donohoe to retain his position as President of Eurogroup even if he was not finance minister.

The role of Taoiseach and Tánaiste will rotate on December 15, and although not part of the published rotation deal, it is understood that Fianna Fáil expects the finance ministry to move between the parties too.

A rift is now emerging between both parties in recent days as Mr Varadkar raised concerns about Ireland losing the chair position of the influential Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers, if Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath becomes finance minister.

Mr McGrath said on Tuesday he would expect to take up the position on the Eurogroup if he was finance minister.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said an assumption was "erroneously" being made that Mr Donohoe has to be the finance minister to retain the position.

He also said it was not possible for Minister McGrath to inherit the position of President of Eurogroup as he said the role is elected by other finance ministers.

Mr Varadkar said he has not been lobbied by anyone in the ECB or EU to keep Mr Donohoe in the position.

He said: “I think an assumption is being made that Minister Donohoe has to be the Minister of Finance to continue to chair the Eurogroup - that is not necessarily the case.

“So that assumption is being made erroneously.”

Mr Varadkar said there had been no discussion about the issue with coalition leaders and it’s something that will be discussed in November or December.