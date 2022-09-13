McGrath says he, not Donohoe, will represent Ireland at EU finance ministers' meetings

Michael McGrath has ruled out any suggestion of Paschal Donohoe retaining his current position as president of the Eurogroup as desired by Fine Gael. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 15:07
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has claimed it will be he and not Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe who will represent Ireland at meetings of EU finance ministers after December when the Government rotation occurs.

In a significant intervention, Mr McGrath has ruled out any suggestion of Mr Donohoe retaining his current position as president of the Eurogroup as desired by Fine Gael.

Fine Gael figures have sought to make the case that by removing Mr Donohoe from his role as president of the Eurogroup, Ireland would be losing a position of real influence at the top EU table.

Speaking at the conclusion of his party’s think-in in Mullingar, Mr McGrath said despite Fine Gael’s desire to keep Mr Donohoe in the finance post, the position will rotate and it will be he and not Mr Donohoe who will represent Ireland in Europe.

“It is always the case that the finance minister of the country attends Europe and we will expect that to continue,” he said.

He was speaking after Taoiseach Micheál Martin made clear the “cohesion of the Government” is based on the deal agreed in 2020, which would see both the position of taoiseach and finance minister rotate.

He made clear the deal with Fine Gael means his party will take the finance portfolio when Leo Varadkar succeeds him in December.

Amid a growing stand-off with Mr Varadkar, who wants to keep Mr Donohoe in the post, Mr Martin made clear the deal in 2020 meant no party would hold the office of taoiseach and the finance portfolio at the same time.

The fundamental principle underpinning the Government was parity of esteem between parties. And that means in terms of the different portfolios, that if one is taoiseach, the other party would be minister for finance. 

That was clear and that was understood at the time,” he said.

He said he was aware of reports in the media about Fine Gael’s desire to hold on to the finance post but said no one had approached him about it and no discussions had yet happened.

Speaking in Dublin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed he has as yet not made any request to retain the finance portfolio, saying it will be discussed in November.

“To be very frank, we've had no discussions among the three coalition leaders about the shape of the new government. I imagine we'll get around to that probably some time around November,” he said.

“We will get around to talking about those things, I appreciate there will be a lot of media speculation between now and then but we haven't had a chance to talk about that yet,” he said.

Mr Varadkar, a veteran of three governments, said he understood what makes coalitions work.

“What's essential is that there is parity of esteem, that there is no surprises and that people stick to their agreements,” he said.

