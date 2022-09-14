Boyd Barrett calls for immediate caps on energy and electricity 

People Before Profit's Richard Boyd Barrett has called for immediate caps on energy and electricity.

He said the Government needs to be prepared for thousands of people to take to the streets on September 24 for a cost-of-living protest.

He has also called for the State to take direct control of the energy sector which he said would ensure affordable heating and electricity prices for households.

Mr Boyd Barret said the Government’s measures so far do not go far enough to help against soaring energy bills and do not go “anywhere near protecting people against what is an absolutely dire cost of living prices and continuing housing and homelessness crisis.” He said: “It is not good enough to talk about piecemeal credits, energy credits.

“We need at this point to stop the profiteering by the big energy companies and take the energy sector — which is failing — back into public ownership to be rolled on and off for profit basis because it is clear while huge numbers of working people are pensioners of low and middle-income, families are being crucified with the cost of living. There is rampant profiteering going on by energy companies.”

He said heating and electricity cannot be something that is an “optional extra” for people this winter and families cannot be in a position where they have to turn off the heating.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated today that the EU wants to introduce a cap on the revenues of companies that produce electricity at a low cost.

Meanwhile, People Before Profit (PBP) TD Mick Barry said an 80 cent increase in the minimum wage which is due to be signed off by Cabinet today and take effect in January is “completely insufficient.”

He said the party has long campaigned for €15 per hour but questioned if that is even sufficient nowadays given the cost-of-living crisis.