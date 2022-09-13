Martin: Fianna Fáil will take finance portfolio when Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the deal with Fine Gael means his party will take the finance portfolio when Leo Varadkar succeeds him in December.

Amid a growing stand-off with Mr Varadkar who wants to keep Paschal Donohoe in the post as he is the current President of the Eurogroup, Mr Martin made clear the deal to go into coalition in 2020 meant no party would hold the office of Taoiseach and the finance portfolio at the same time.

“The fundamental principle underpinning the Government was parity of esteem between parties. And that means in terms of the different portfolios, that if one is Taoiseach, the other party would be Minister for Finance. That was clear and that was understood at the time,” he said.

He said he was aware of reports in the media about Fine Gael’s desire to hold on to the finance post but said no one has approached him about it and no discussions have yet happened.

Leo Varadkar wants to keep Paschal Donohoe as Finance Minister as he is the current President of the Eurogroup. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Mr Martin also signalled that a system of energy credits, as opposed to a cap on bills, will be included in the Budget in two weeks’ time.

“I favour the energy credit approach along with other approaches,” he said.

In appearing to rule out the caps, he said any measure would have to be fiscally responsible and sustainable.

Speaking on RTÉ at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Mullingar, Mr Martin also said the Government will roll out a Covid-style package of supports for businesses.

He said the approach of introducing supports to allow businesses to remain open during Covid had proven to be successful and was a model that is likely to be replicated, if on a smaller scale.

Asked about his signal of support for Robert Troy, who resigned as minister amid controversy over his property interests at the think-in, Mr Martin said his TD was entitled to due process.

“I did say what he did was a serious error at the time, I made that point. When issues like this arise, people are entitled to be given the time to articulate in a comprehensive way, what went wrong here. I wanted to also give him an opportunity to go before the Dáil in that regard,” he said.

Mr Troy said on Monday he would be a candidate in the next general election, adding that he is still prepared to answer questions on any matter should he be required to do so.