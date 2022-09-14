Remote working, gambling and development legislation the focus of new Dáil term

The Health (Termination of Services Safe Access Zones) Bill will be prioritised to bring in safe access zones around hospitals and other facilities that provide abortions
Remote working, gambling and development legislation the focus of new Dáil term

In May, the Government approved the drafting of the Work Life Balance Bill to give effect to the EU Work Life Balance Directive,

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 02:03
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Legislation to provide the right to request remote working, new gambling regulations, and measures relating to urban development zones are among 38 bills being prioritised by the Government this term.

The Dáil resumes on Wednesday after the summer recess, with the cost-of-living crisis expected to be top of the agenda when TDs return.

The Finance Bill and Social Welfare Bill, which will enact changes announced in this month's Budget, and which will focus on measures to support families and businesses with energy challenges and rising prices, will be among the first pieces of legislation to pass.

Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers is expected to publish the legislative programme for the forthcoming autumn Oireachtas session after it goes to Cabinet this morning.

The Government is expected to again focus on housing with a number of bills given priority including the Land Value Sharing and Urban Development Zones Bill to ensure the continued delivery of house building as committed to the in Housing For All Plan.

Health Bill

In health, the Human Tissue Bill, which has been on the agenda since 2019 when the general scheme was published by then-Health Minister Simon Harris, has again been included on the priority list. The Bill aims to update organ donation and transplantation procedures and would see Ireland adopt a soft opt-out, an approach that automatically assumes a person is in favour of donating their organs unless they state otherwise.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has already indicated that he wants to see safe access zones introduced around hospitals and other facilities that provide abortions before the end of this year and so the Health (Termination of Services Safe Access Zones) Bill will be prioritised.

Also on the priority list for health is the Public Health (Tobacco and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill.

In May, the Government approved the drafting of the Work Life Balance Bill to give effect to the EU Work Life Balance Directive.

This legislation will give parents and carers of children under 12 the right to request flexible work, will introduce five days unpaid leave for medical care reasons, and extend paid entitlement to breastfeeding breaks from six months to two years.

Read More

Taoiseach says he prefers energy credits to price caps

More in this section

Woman working at a restaurant Ministers to approve 80c minimum wage increase from January
McGrath says he, not Donohoe, will represent Ireland at EU finance ministers' meetings McGrath says he, not Donohoe, will represent Ireland at EU finance ministers' meetings
Mary Lou McDonald: Varadkar's far-right comments signal 'desperation' Mary Lou McDonald: Varadkar's far-right comments signal 'desperation'
#Abortion laws#HousingHealth#Energy Prices#Parenting#COVID-19
<p> Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe is due to give up responsibility for the finance ministry when the Government reshuffles in December. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins</p>

ECB and EU figures want Donohoe to stay as Eurogroup president

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 10, 2022

  • 14
  • 16
  • 31
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices