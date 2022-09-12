Taoiseach hails EU's 'flexibility' over Northern Ireland Protocol

The Taoiseach has praised the "flexibility" being shown by the EU's chief Brexit negotiator in offering to change the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Micheál Martin was speaking as EU chief Brexit negotiator Maroš Šefčovič offered a potential breakthrough to the impasse over the protocol, telling the Financial Times that he would propose a system whereby the UK gives customs data to the EU in real-time in exchange for physical checks being limited to a handful of vehicles entering Ireland a day.

“If the data are downloaded into the system, when the goods are put on the ferry from Britain...I believe that we can remotely process them while sailing to Northern Ireland,” Mr Šefčovič told the Financial Times in an interview.

Under this plan, he said that checks would be made where there is a suspicion of "illegal trade smuggling, illegal drugs or dangerous toys or poisoned food”.

Speaking at Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary think-in in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, Mr Martin said, “What Maroš Šefčovič is demonstrating is his flexibility, his desire to be solution-driven, and what you’re witnessing this morning is further solutions, proposed ideas around resolving the protocol issue.

“I spoke with the British PM late last week. It was a preliminary discussion. We will meet again on these issues.

“I do believe genuinely there’s a view … that we should do everything we can to resolve this issue.”

Government sources said that the interview showed the EU was "looking to solve the problems" in the application of the protocol and said that they hoped British prime minister Liz Truss would be swayed by the idea.

However, some British media reports suggested that the new government in Westminster does not see much in the proposal which has not been already rejected. Ms Truss was responsible for the tabling of UK legislation which allow ministers to tear up parts of the protocol.

However, Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said that the British government and EU should resume negotiations.

“The vice president of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič has today offered solutions to address Brexit-related issues and ensure local people and businesses have certainty by reducing the number of checks at ports," he said.

The Protocol is helping our businesses to create jobs and attract investment. It needs to be built upon, not undermined.

“We need a change of tack from this new British government.

“After seven months of refusing to engage and solo runs in breach of international law it is time for the British government to get back to the table and enter in talks in good faith with the EU. Businesses need certainty.