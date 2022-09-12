EU suggests Northern Ireland checks could be cut to ‘a couple lorries a day’

A potential offer from the EU to break the impasse over the Northern Protocol has been tentatively welcomed within Irish circles.

EU chief Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic told today's Financial Times that he would propose a system whereby Britain gives customs data to the EU in real-time in exchange for physical checks being limited to a handful of vehicles entering Ireland a day.

“If the data are downloaded into the system, when the goods are put on the ferry from Britain...I believe that we can remotely process them while sailing to Northern Ireland,” Mr Sefcovic said.

Under this plan, he said that checks would be made where there is a suspicion of "illegal trade smuggling, illegal drugs or dangerous toys or poisoned food”.

Government sources said that the interview showed the EU was "looking to solve the problems" in the application of the protocol and said that they hoped British prime minister Liz Truss would be swayed by the idea.

The UK and EU have been embroiled in a row over Britain’s proposals to override parts of the controversial post-Brexit treaty, as it seeks to reduce trade barriers with the region.

On Wednesday, Ms Truss said her preference is for a negotiated solution to the dispute.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has said her preference is for a negotiated settlement to the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But she said such a resolution would have to deliver “all of the things we set out” in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which is currently making its way through Britain's parliament.

The legislation would allow ministers to unilaterally scrap the arrangements the UK signed up to as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

In the Financial Times interview, Mr Sefcovic said he was “encouraged” by Ms Truss’s recent remarks.

“We stand ready to work in an open and constructive and intensive way,” he said.

He argued that the trade border would be “invisible” under the EU’s plans, with goods processed “remotely” while making their way to Northern Ireland, as long as Britain provides real-time data on their movements.

Mr Sefcovic suggested physical checks would typically only be made for a “couple of lorries a day”, when “there is reasonable suspicion of … illegal trade smuggling, illegal drugs or dangerous toys or poisoned food”.

The treaty is designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

An anti-Northern Ireland Protocol sign close to Larne Port (Liam McBurney/PA)

But it has proved deeply unpopular with unionists because it has introduced new trade barriers in the Irish Sea.

It has sparked a powersharing crisis at Stormont, with the DUP withdrawing from the Executive in protest.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last week that a “pathway” to resolving the issues with the arrangement can be found “if there is a will”, and that his Government will work with Britain and the EU “to do the practical and sensible thing”.

He said a strong partnership between the two Governments is “vital” to underpin the Good Friday Agreement and support peace and prosperity on the islands.