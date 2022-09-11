Sinn Féin will not participate in Accession Proclamation ceremonies

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said the party will not be taking part in any Accession Proclamation ceremonies.
However, Ms McDonald said the party would be taking part in some events during the period of mourning for Britain's Queen Elizabeth.
She said: “Sinn Féin once again extends our condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth, whose loss is felt deeply by her family, and many people across our society, particularly within the unionist community.
“We acknowledge the very positive role the Queen played in advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands, and the two traditions on our island, during the years of the peace process.
“In recognition of this, Sinn Féin will attend a number of events during the ten days of mourning.
“The Accession Proclamation ceremonies are intended for those whose political allegiance is to the British Crown.
“Sinn Féin will not be in attendance at these events.”