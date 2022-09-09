Micheál Martin and Liz Truss discuss the queen's death in phonecall

The two leaders discussed a range of pressing issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, their support for Ukraine, and the common challenges they are facing as energy prices soar
Micheál Martin and Liz Truss discuss the queen's death in phonecall

Mr Martin congratulated the prime minister on her new appointment.  Picture: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photo Agency

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 16:35
Eimer McAuley

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British prime minister Liz Truss spoke by phone this afternoon.

Mr Martin offered the new British prime minister his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Mr Martin also congratulated the prime minister on her new appointment. 

The two leaders discussed a range of pressing issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, their support for Ukraine, and the common challenges they are facing as energy prices soar

Mr Martin also raised the issue of the Northern Ireland protocol, and a spokesperson for the Taoiseach said he and Ms Truss agreed to "keep in close contact in the weeks ahead" as it is hoped negotiations will lead to progress. 

A spokesperson also said Mr Martin and Ms Truss reflected on the queen's visit to Ireland in 2011, and its "contribution to advancing reconciliation and relations on these islands".

