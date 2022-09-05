Cut in public transport fares for under 25s to be extended to private bus operators

The current 50% cut to public transport fares for those aged under 25 will be extended to some private bus operators, the Irish Examiner has confirmed.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is due to make the announcement this week and participating commercial bus operators will soon pass on the cut in costs to commuters.

Currently the Government’s fare reduction only applied to State-subsidised public transport operators such as the Luas, Dublin Bus, and Irish Rail.

It was introduced earlier this year as part of the Government's response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Two Government sources have confirmed that further cuts are on the way which will see half-price fares on private buses.

The cuts in ticket prices will impact students commuting to school or college.

A Government source said the measure was expected to come into effect from Monday for some participating commercial bus operators but it would take a number of days to get the system ready.

Grants and third-level fees

Meanwhile, a 25% increase in student grants and a considerable reduction in third-level fees are among the measures being considered as part of the budget.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will publish the annual options paper on reducing the cost of higher education on Monday, which contains measures that will reduce the financial burden of going to college on families and students.

Mr Harris has already indicated that he would like to see some reduction in student fees as part of this month's budget.

The paper puts forward a number of options in relation to this, which would have varying levels of cost associated with them.

A flat reduction of €250 bringing student fees down to €2,750, for example, would cost the taxpayer €21.3m.

A €500 cut in the fee would cost €42.7m, while a €750 reduction would cost €64m. The final option provided is a €1,000 cut, bringing fees down to €2,000, which would cost €85.4m to introduce.