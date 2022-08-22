Reduced public transport fares to remain after the budget

Reduced public transport fees will remain beyond the Budget, with a 50% cut for the cost of tickets for those under 25 "there for the long haul".

The measures were introduced earlier this year as part of the Government's response to the cost of living crisis, and are set to be extended, with sources saying the cut for students, particularly, is "going nowhere".

Under the Government's scheme, fares on Bus Éireann and TFI Local Link services were reduced in April and those in Dublin by an average of 20% in May, with reductions applying to services provided by Dublin Bus, Luas, Go-Ahead Ireland and Iarnród Éireann’s Commuter and DART services.

Independent meeting

The issue of public transport for students is set to be a key demand of the Independent Group of TDs, who will meet the Finance and Public Expenditure Ministers for talks this week.

The group's support for the Budget will be important for the Government, which has lost its Dáil majority in recent weeks.

It is understood the TDs will demand free public transport for students, though sources said that the 50% cut may be as far as the Government will go.

While the fee cuts were a response to the cost of living crisis, many in government want to see them implemented on a longer-term basis to make public transport more attractive.

The Government is committed to a 2:1 ratio of expenditure between new public transport infrastructure and new roads over its lifetime.

The Programme for Government says it will "review fare structures to ensure that public transport is as accessible as possible, supports the delivery of services, and incentivises off-peak travel".

Another demand is likely to be an interest-free loan for the retrofitting of homes, but sources also said that this is similar to government grant schemes and may not be pursued.

Demands for welfare increases and tax relief for workers are said to be already under consideration, and will likely be well received.

Government sources said shoring up support from independents is a "sensible move", but said it would be unlikely that any independent would be able to "hold the Government over a barrel" because while the coalition is one TD short of a Dáil majority, it can still likely count on the support of TDs who have lost their party whips, including Fine Gael's Joe McHugh.

Convenor of the group Denis Naughten said it will "expect the Government to take on some" of the measures which the group will outline.

He said the Budget should aim to ensure the Government meets its own targets on health, housing, and climate change.

Budget 2023

Government departments are expected to write to the Department of Public Expenditure this week to set out their Budget requests, ahead of two weeks of intensive meetings at the beginning of September, before the September 27 announcement.

The continuation of cuts will be seen as part of the package in the budget to help struggling families that could reach €2bn, sources said.

Meanwhile, an options paper for how to bring down the cost of college admissions will be published this week.