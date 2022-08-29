Teachers won't get accommodation allowance as crisis isn't 'unique' to sector  

Teachers in urban areas will not get an additional allowance to help them afford housing, as the issue is not "unique" to the education sector.

That is according to Education Minister Norma Foley, who pointed out the starting salary for a teacher is €38,000, which she said is "higher than other countries."

Ms Foley defended the pupil-teacher ratio rates in the country and said they were coming down.

In reality, Irish teachers are paid over a third of what their Swiss counterparts earn when they start out in their careers, but their salary is much higher that that of teachers in countries like Albania, where they earn seven times less.

The highest-paid teachers in Ireland are the principals of schools that have more than 60 teachers, earning a maximum salary of €115,182.

The pay of Irish teachers is towards the top third of the tables of countries in Europe. It is higher than countries such as France, Italy and Portugal.

Buses

Ms Foley also said discussions were ongoing with Bus Éireann about extra buses for the 12,000 additional students who are now eligible for free school transport.

“It is an enormous task. We will continue to do all we can. Priority has been given to those who are eligible," she said.

Ms Foley also went on to defend the plan to move Leaving Cert paper one in Irish to the end of fifth year despite a warning from the State Examinations Commission that such a move would “significantly disadvantage” male students.

"The move is part of the senior cycle reform", she said, adding "the greatest motivating factor in the proposal was to reduce anxiety and stress for students who feel that all the focus on exams at the end of a two-year cycle is too much."