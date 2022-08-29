Last of summer sun to be followed by downpour for Electric Picnic weekend

The country is set to enjoy some late summer sun this week with temperatures to reach highs of 23C on Monday, and sunny spells also forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, as last-minute preparations get under way in Stradbally, Co Laois for this weekend's Electric Picnic, festival-goers are being warned that they will need to pack their raincoats

Monday will be mainly dry with sunny spells lasting into the afternoon and temperatures to reach between 20C to 23C. Munster will see the best of the sunshine, being the warmest in Tipperary and Clare.

Monday night will be dry with clear spells, and some patches of mist.

Tuesday will bring another day of sunny weather, with temperatures reaching 22C.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring sun as well, though interspersed with some light showers.

However, on Friday, after a dry start, a band of rain will move in from the west and heavy showers will develop further east.

The afternoon will see a heavy downpour on Electric Picnic festival goers. The heaviest rain in the country will fall over Leinster and Ulster, and there is a possibility of localised flooding.

The weekend will feature unsettled weather with showers that may be heavy at times, but it will still be warm with temperatures hitting 21C.

However, the news of rain may be welcomed in West Cork, where Irish Water has imposed a month-long hosepipe ban from Monday due to the impact of dry weather and low rainfall levels on water supplies.