Energy watchdog to appear before Oireachtas committee amid fears over winter supply

Sinn Féin's energy spokesperson Darren O’Rourke said: 'We also need accountability as to how the State has been left in a situation where no guarantee can be given that the lights will stay on'
Amber alerts were issued by EirGrid, the transmission system operator, on Tuesday, August 9, and Wednesday, August 10, in response to tight margins on the power system.

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 14:27
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Oireachtas Climate Committee will hold a public meeting next Tuesday to hear from the country's energy watchdog amid fears over winter energy supply.

Sinn Féin's energy spokesperson Darren O’Rourke on Tuesday wrote to the chair of the Committee, Green Party TD Brian Leddin, calling for an urgent meeting to be scheduled ahead of the Dáil’s return.

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU), the grid operator EirGrid and the Department of Environment and Climate have all said the margin between the energy used and demanded will be "tight" this winter.

An amber alert means the buffer between demand for electricity and the available supply is “smaller than optimum”. It does not indicate a loss of electricity supply.

Mr O'Rourke said a public meeting of the committee was important and that Environment Minister Eamon Ryan had been invited.

“It is very important that we get a comprehensive update on plans to address energy supply and electricity generation constraints in order to prevent blackouts this winter. We also need to hear how electricity customers will be protected.

“We have had a number of electricity amber alerts already this month, which gives rise to concern about how the grid will cope during the winter, when demand for light and heat increases due to the cold and dark.

“We also need accountability as to how the State has been left in a situation where no guarantee can be given that the lights will stay on."

EirGrid has 'warned of power supply challenges since 2017'

#Climate Change#Energy PricesOrganisation: Commission for the Regulation of UtilitiesOrganisation: Eirgrid
