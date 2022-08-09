EirGrid warns of limited electricity supply

A system alert was issued by EirGrid on Tuesday, warning of limited electricity supply due to low wind, limited electricity imports, and forced outages at a number of generators.
Although a system alert has no immediate impact for electricity users, it warns of the potential for temporary electricity supply issues in the near future.
When an alert is issued, engineers can take pre-planned actions to protect the integrity of the grid, the company said. It is a signal for all generators of electricity to make their facility available for use and not to put their facility at any risk of tripping.
A system alert often passes off without incident once a sufficient buffer between electricity supply and demand is restored, EirGrid said.
"The electricity system is experiencing tight margins today. A #SystemAlert (Amber Alert) notice has been issued to the electricity market due to low wind, limited electricity imports and forced outages at a number of generators," the company wrote on Twitter.