EirGrid warns of limited electricity supply

EirGrid warned of limited electricity supply due to low wind, limited electricity imports, and forced outages at a number of generators.

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 21:07
Liz Dunphy

A system alert was issued by EirGrid on Tuesday, warning of limited electricity supply due to low wind, limited electricity imports, and forced outages at a number of generators.

Although a system alert has no immediate impact for electricity users, it warns of the potential for temporary electricity supply issues in the near future.

Pre-planned actions

When an alert is issued, engineers can take pre-planned actions to protect the integrity of the grid, the company said. It is a signal for all generators of electricity to make their facility available for use and not to put their facility at any risk of tripping. 

A system alert often passes off without incident once a sufficient buffer between electricity supply and demand is restored, EirGrid said.

"The electricity system is experiencing tight margins today. A #SystemAlert (Amber Alert) notice has been issued to the electricity market due to low wind, limited electricity imports and forced outages at a number of generators," the company wrote on Twitter.

What happens if Europe's gas is cut off this winter? 

