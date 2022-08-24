Is Jack Chambers the man to whip Fianna Fáil into line as leader?

Government chief whip Jack Chambers is adamant that Micheál Martin should lead Fianna Fáil into the next election, but could he be the person who prevents this from happening?

The future of the Fianna Fáil party became a talking point around Leinster House in the wake of a not-so-secretive secret meeting held by backbenchers before the Dáil recess.

It was maybe ironic that the meeting, which quickly leaked out to the media, was interrupted by Chambers who walked in on the discussions. The 31-year-old Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs and Sport is now being touted as someone who could take over Fianna Fáil.

Chambers has been doing nothing to quell that speculation. In fact many cite his whistle-stop tour of the country in recent months as only fuelling it.

"He is definitely being talked about around the country among Fianna Fáil grassroots. He has been on the circuit in a very clever way," said one party member.

This was echoed by a second party colleague who said: "When you look at Haughey, way before Haughey was being considered or talked about as a leader he was doing the chicken and chip circuit as they call it, and Jack is doing the same."

When asked about this, Chambers gives the polished political answer: "I'm serious about my job, as a TD I canvass regularly, I engage with communities and I think as a minister, understanding grassroots perspectives in sport and the Gaeltacht is really important.

"I think as a minister, you have to shape your decisions on what you hear across the country."

Chambers, who entered the Dáil at the age of 25 in 2016 as the youngest elected member, grew up in a Fianna Fáil household and his father Frank was a close friend of the late Brian Lenihan.

Unlike the majority of his generation, he took a strong pro-life stance and was among a number of Fianna Fáil TDs and senators who took part in a now infamous photoshoot in support of a No vote in the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment. It is therefore interesting that his position on the issue of abortion has changed in recent times.

He says he now supports "the current legislative and constitutional position" after "hearing the direct perspective and views" of people.

"I think Ireland is a better place for women's healthcare now. I would see myself as very open-minded, willing to listen and I think in politics you have to shape your decisions and your views from engaging the people."

While Chambers points to the listening ear he gives to his constituents, it is clear he is also focusing on the views of his own party, who will have the deciding votes in any future leadership contest.

One member said: "Jack has certainly been listening to the backbenchers and is very engaged. I would say that Jack and Michael McGrath and their teams are the most responsive to backbenchers. They are are playing a good game. If you contact them they get back to you.

"If you look at what Jack Chambers is doing in Sport and Anne Rabbitte is doing in Disabilities, they are really getting work done, and the party notices that."

Unlike fellow Dublin TD Jim O'Callaghan who turned down an offer of a job in the Department of Justice, members say his promotion to chief whip and junior minister has given Chambers the opportunity to prove himself within the party.

"What has gone against Jim is that he turned down a junior ministry in a portfolio that he should have taken.

"There is no one going on about his ability, they are going on about the fact that he turned down that job when Micheál Martin offered it to him. People haven't forgotten that."

But for now, Chambers is dismissing party speculation about his leadership qualities, at least publicly.

"On that speculation, I strongly support our current leader who I think is doing an excellent job as Taoiseach and as leader of our party, I think he's shown incredible grit and determination and focus, leading our country and delivering on our policy objectives in government as a party.

"I think in politics, there's always speculation on lots of different things. But my focus is on my job and on supporting our current leader. And I think, you know, our focus in Government is on delivering for people and communities and working as a cohesive team to do that," he said.

With the Dáil arithmetic now tight, at least on paper, he will have a challenging few months ahead and will be engaging with Independents as well as members of the Government who have lost the whip to ensure the coalition passes the Budget and other important votes.

Directly asked if he believes Mr Martin should lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election, Mr Chambers says: "I do. Absolutely. He's doing an excellent job and has strong support amongst communities, right across the country."

The only question among some who are now touting Chambers as one to watch is whether the Dublin West TD decides to make a play for the leadership immediately after Mr Martin or bides his time for another few years.

Unlike his constituency rival Leo Varadkar, who has previously stated that he doesn't see himself staying in Leinster House forever, Chambers has long-term political aspirations.

"I love my job. And I believe in public service and it's a great privilege to be elected in Dublin West and to serve in Government and I'm committed to politics absolutely, over the many years to come, I hope.

"But I don't take my constituents for granted or my constituency for granted either and work hard there to deliver for them.

"My intention is to continue in politics and there's no other distraction or kind of secondary career being considered by me. I love what I do and being able to serve the public is a great privilege. There's volatility with every election, but I'd love to be able to continue to represent Dublin West in the years to come."