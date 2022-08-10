Eamon Ryan's mother dies following holiday accident

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is mourning the loss of his mother Mary, who has sadly passed away.
Mrs Ryan died following an accident on a family holiday in the Aran Islands, it has emerged.
She was on Inisbofin Island off the coast of Galway when the accident happened. She was transported to Galway University Hospital by air ambulance, but died on Tuesday.
Mrs Ryan’s death notice said Ms Ryan died “unexpectedly but peacefully”.
She had lived in Sandycove.
Ms Ryan was described as the beloved wife of the late Bob and loving mother of John, Eamon, Robert, and Marion.
A Green Party spokesperson said: “Mary Ryan, mother of John, Eamon, Robert, and Marian, died suddenly in the early hours of this morning at University Hospital Galway.
“Minister Eamon Ryan wants to thank the Air Ambulance Service as well as staff at University Hospital Galway for their care.”