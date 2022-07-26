Reduction in national herd to address greenhouse has emissions 'not an option'

A reduction in the national herd to address greenhouse gas emissions is "not an option" the chair of the Oireachtas agriculture committee has said.

With ministers locked in talks over setting the carbon reduction targets for the agriculture sector, members of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have made it clear they will not accept anything more than a 22% cut. It puts them on a collision course with members of the Green Party who are pushing for the upper limit of 30%.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue failed to reach agreement yesterday when he met with the three Government leaders. With the clock ticking down to the last Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, it has been indicated that the decision could now be kicked on until September.

Agriculture committee chair Jackie Cahill said even a 22% cut would be "a difficult task" for farmers.

The Fianna Fáil TD hit out at the lack of a detailed funded plan and said there has been very little investment to help farmers make changes.

"I'm not a climate denier. I accept we have to adapt our practices. Climate change is there for all to see and yes, we can do it in this country, but we need time.

"There is no signpost in place as to how this is going to be done by the agri-food sector and farmers. We have to invest and we have to embrace new technology," the Tipperary TD said.

Cork East TD James O'Connor said it was "wrong" the targets were being hammered out at a time when the Dáil is not sitting.

As one of the only TDs in Dáil Éireann living on a dairy farm, I would view the current proposed targets as a disaster for farming."

Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan hit out at the Green Party, which is pushing for a higher target of closer to 30% and claimed that some were making it into a choice between "climate or cows".

"Farmers will change practice, but lecturing them, finger-pointing at them, badgering them, blaming them for everything is not a way to bring any sector of society, including farmers as well as the wider public, with you if you're trying to get results in terms of reducing emissions.

However, Green Party TD Brian Leddin said emissions in the agriculture sector, which have been increasing "steeply" since milk quotas were abolished, must be addressed.

"We certainly aren't pointing the finger at farmers, what we need to do is protect farmers incomes," he said.

Agriculture is the highest emitting sector in this country, and it's scarcely credible that if the highest emitting sector has the lowest burden we will be able to meet our climate targets if we don't make a serious effort in agriculture."

Mr Leddin said if strong targets were not agreed for agriculture, then areas such as retrofitting and transport, which already have "challenging" targets, would have to do more.

PBP Solidarity TD Bríd Smith said politicians should not be creating an urban-rural divide on what is "the biggest challenge that the globe is facing".

"This is not an attack on the family farm or the farmers of rural Ireland, reducing emissions by 30% in agriculture is the law and it has to be met because the herd has increased by 500,000 to 600,000 in 10 years and it is totally unsustainable."