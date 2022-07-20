Greens worry that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are 'stealing their clothes'

Green Party members are worried that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are “stealing their clothes” and are developing a strategy to publicise their achievements.

Eamon Ryan’s party held a three-hour meeting on Wednesday to come up with ideas around how to better communicate the “wins” it is making in Government.

Members expressed frustration that the work being done by the smallest party in the Government is not getting through to voters, with the two main parties often claiming victory.

The party also wants to push Green backbenchers and ministers to make appearances more often in the media.

“It’s about trying to get everybody in the PP [parliamentary party] playing into the fact that we need to be out communicating the Green Party message,” said one member.

“You only have to look at the Rural Independents who come into the Dáil and say that we are running rings around Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in terms of policy, but I’m not sure if that is translating to the public,” said the member.

It is understood that TDs and senators examined all the green issues that have been delivered upon with the aim of whittling them down into a coherent set of items that can be pushed out to the public. One member said:

Childcare came up and it’s a key one for us, particularly with the next budget coming up.

The source added that while Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has put in enormous work in developing proposals to bring down the cost of childcare for families, “Fine Gael are trying to steal our clothes” on the issue.

Mr O’Gorman has indicated that he wants to cut childcare fees by half over two budgets.

Transport was also cited as an area on which the party needs to focus, with one member pointing to the fact that public transport fares have reduced by 20% and 50% for those under the age of 24.

Biodiversity and the passing of the Circular Economy Bill, as well as housing and renewable energy, were also raised during the lengthy discussion.

“We felt it would be good to meet now that the dust has settled and just take a look back,” said one TD.

“There are lots of things that we, as part of the Coalition, have got done.

We tend to be forward-thinking, so there was a discussion around how do we relay those achievements and how do we let the public know.

Officials have now been asked to develop a communications plan.

This plan is likely to be discussed when the Green Party meets for its think-in ahead of the new Dáil term in September.